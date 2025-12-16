STREET FIGHTER Stars Cody Rhodes & Orville Peck Share New Looks At Guile & Vega Following Recent Trailer Debut

The first trailer for the live-action Street Fighter reboot debuted online late last week during this year's Game Awards, and several cast members have since taken to their respective social media pages to share new looks at their characters.

While some of the images below are screenshots from the teaser, Cody Rhodes did post a new behind-the-scenes look at his video game-accurate take on Guile, and Orville Peck revealed a brand-new promo still of the villainous Vega.

Say what you will about this new Street Fighter adaptation, but all of the World Warriors look pretty much exactly like they do in the games, and, if anything, some fans seem to feel that they may have stuck a little too closely to the original character designs.

Have a look at the social posts below along with the trailer and character posters, and let us know what you think.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The Kitao Sakurai-directed video game adaptation - which will now be distributed by Paramount Pictures - has also been pushed back a few months, and will now hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.