SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Responds As Fans Get A First Look At Lobo: "I Am The Main Man"

Thursday was a big day for former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, as fans were treated to a first glimpse of his take on Lobo in the Supergirl teaser, followed by the debut of the Street Fighter movie's fan-favorite Brazilian beast, Blanka.

Momoa has wanted to play the ruthless DC Comics bounty hunter for a long time, and late last year, one of the worst-kept casting secrets in Hollywood was finally confirmed when the news broke that the Game of Thrones alum would suit-up as Lobo in the DCU after previously playing Aquaman in Warner Bros.' now defunct "DCEU."

Back in March, James Gunn shared the text message he received from Momoa on the morning it was announced that he was set to run DC Studios along with Peter Safran. It seems they began discussing the possibility of the actor playing Lobo almost immediately after.

"On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo.”

Following the big reveals, Momoa took to Instagram to respond, sharing a better quality look at Lobo from the trailer along with a video of him showing his Street Fighter co-stars his Blanka character poster.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle andMatthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”