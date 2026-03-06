STREET FIGHTER International Teasers Feature New Footage; Reboot Sets Japan Release Date

Paramount and Capcom have announced that the live-action Street Fighter reboot will hit theaters in Japan day-and-date with the US on October 16, and an international trailer and behind-the-scenes featurette have been released online.

The teaser appears to be the same as the first-look that debuted last December, but the featurette does include some new shots of several cast members filming action scenes as their respective characters.

The footage reveals another look at Guile (Cody Rhodes) alongside Zangief (Olivier Richters), a quick glimpse of Ryu (Andrew Koji) preparing for a battle, and an action sequence featuring Chun-Li (Callina Liang).

Kitao Sakura (The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal) signed on to direct Street Fighter after Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou parted ways with the project.

“Just finding the time for it, it just didn’t line up properly for us,” Michael explained last year when asked what happened with their version of Street Fighter. “So we decided to focus on the original stuff. I guess, we’re not opposed to it, but it has to really kind of connect with us in a special way for us to actually do that thing.”

“I think we’d [frick] it up,” Danny added with a laugh.

Check out the new teasers below, along with some previously released character posters.

I give the people what they want. NOAH CENTINEO is KEN. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/TvzRwdvvFI — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Reporting for duty. CODY RHODES is GUILE. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/zMwoorR5O5 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

You’re just another payday. 50 CENT is BALROG. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/GPewEnGgF9 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Stretch beyond your limits. VIDYUT JAMMWAL is DHALSIM. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/yl1LHXcpqE — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Eat. Train. Slap. Repeat. HIROOKI GOTO is E. HONDA. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/bTmtwrGC5B — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Confidence is half the battle. ANDREW SCHULZ is DAN HIBIKI. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/5IEDbridoa — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

Looks can kill and I don’t miss. MEL JARNSON is CAMMY. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/BjXuLFeNoN — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

From NPC to MVP. ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI is JOE. #StreetFighterMovie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026. pic.twitter.com/I5nlaYjpEa — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 12, 2025

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.