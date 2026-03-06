As WOLVERINE Movie Rumors Resurface, Fans Ask: "Should Hugh Jackman Return as Logan?"

As WOLVERINE Movie Rumors Resurface, Fans Ask: &quot;Should Hugh Jackman Return as Logan?&quot;

Rumours about Marvel Studios' plans for a Wolverine movie are once again doing the rounds, leading to renewed speculation about Hugh Jackman donning Logan's claws...until he's 90.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 06, 2026 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Wolverine

20th Century Fox's X-Men will make their official MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, but it likely won't be until after Avengers: Secret Wars that we finally meet the MCU's all-new, all-different X-Men.

If the Sadie Sink/Jean Grey rumours are true, of course, then at least one of them may debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer.

Regardless, with filmmaker Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot probably eyeing a 2028 release, the first wave of actors could be cast before 2026 is over. Marvel Studios likely has big plans for mutants—explaining the "Mutant Saga" rumours—which extend to various spin-offs from the main film series on the big and small screens.

Wolverine movie will almost certainly be among whatever comes next, though the big question is obviously whether Hugh Jackman plans to continue playing the clawed mutant. 

It's been reported multiple times that he is set to return after Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there's really nothing to say he couldn't portray Logan for the next decade or more (especially if Dafne Keen joins him as a younger, female Wolverine for a passing of the torch).

Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared a familiar rumour, writing on X, "Marvel Studios is developing a Wolverine solo movie." That's already led to a renewed wave of speculation about Jackman's future as the MCU's Wolverine.

It won't be easy for any actor to pick up where he left off, though Henry Cavill's cameo in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine has led to speculation that we might have already met the MCU's next James Howlett.

Last month, we spoke with Keen and asked how she feels about fans wanting her to suit up as the next Wolverine. While she stopped short of confirming that she's angling to inherit the mantle, the actress did express her gratitude for the support.

"Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me," Keen said. "I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly. And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something."

"And I think that what we made really did mean something. And it's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected," she continued. "And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it."

What are your hopes for the next Wolverine movie?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: Insomniac Reveals Official Release Date For Upcoming Video Game
Related:

MARVEL'S WOLVERINE: Insomniac Reveals Official Release Date For Upcoming Video Game
HARRY POTTER Star Daniel Radcliffe Closes The Door On Him Ever Playing MCU's Wolverine
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Star Daniel Radcliffe Closes The Door On Him Ever Playing MCU's Wolverine

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder