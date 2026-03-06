As WOLVERINE Movie Rumors Resurface, Fans Ask: "Should Hugh Jackman Return as Logan?"

20th Century Fox's X-Men will make their official MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, but it likely won't be until after Avengers: Secret Wars that we finally meet the MCU's all-new, all-different X-Men.

If the Sadie Sink/Jean Grey rumours are true, of course, then at least one of them may debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer.

Regardless, with filmmaker Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot probably eyeing a 2028 release, the first wave of actors could be cast before 2026 is over. Marvel Studios likely has big plans for mutants—explaining the "Mutant Saga" rumours—which extend to various spin-offs from the main film series on the big and small screens.

A Wolverine movie will almost certainly be among whatever comes next, though the big question is obviously whether Hugh Jackman plans to continue playing the clawed mutant.

It's been reported multiple times that he is set to return after Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there's really nothing to say he couldn't portray Logan for the next decade or more (especially if Dafne Keen joins him as a younger, female Wolverine for a passing of the torch).

Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared a familiar rumour, writing on X, "Marvel Studios is developing a Wolverine solo movie." That's already led to a renewed wave of speculation about Jackman's future as the MCU's Wolverine.

It won't be easy for any actor to pick up where he left off, though Henry Cavill's cameo in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine has led to speculation that we might have already met the MCU's next James Howlett.

Last month, we spoke with Keen and asked how she feels about fans wanting her to suit up as the next Wolverine. While she stopped short of confirming that she's angling to inherit the mantle, the actress did express her gratitude for the support.

"Yeah, I mean, it means so much to me," Keen said. "I always think it's so special that something that we made 10 years ago still has an impact. And I know that I love that character so dearly. And it means so much to me that so many people love her as much as I do. And it's so special to know that what you've made means something."

"And I think that what we made really did mean something. And it's great to keep receiving that. I also think it's very important to connect with people. And every time I hear that a performance of mine has made someone feel a type of way, I feel very connected," she continued. "And I think it's so beautiful. So many people are excited by it. And I'm very happy anytime anyone wants to speak about it."

What are your hopes for the next Wolverine movie?