WOLVERINE: Is Insomniac Teasing An Appearance From Daredevil In Upcoming Video Game?

One of 2026's most highly anticipated video game releases—outside of Grand Theft Auto VI, of course—is Marvel's Wolverine, the next superhero game from Insomniac.

There's been no word on Spider-Man 3 or the rumoured Venom spin-off, suggesting the developer has poured all its energy into doing right by Logan. Now, many fans are convinced that Insomniac is teasing a Daredevil cameo in the clawed mutant's upcoming game.

The company's social media accounts recently posted, "'Claws'? What's that, some kind of fancy lawyer lingo?" It seems a bit of a stretch, yes, but this isn't the first time one of Insomniac's Marvel titles has hinted at plans for the Man Without Fear.

Spider-Man 2 revealed that Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson had been evicted from their Hell's Kitchen law practice, and Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar said at the time that fans should "stay tuned."

So, is there a chance Wolverine will cross paths with Matt, setting the stage for a long-overdue Daredevil game in the process? It's a nice thought, and 'ol Hornhead certainly has a pretty storied history with Wolvie.

However, when Insomniac was hacked a few years ago, the entire plot of Wolverine was leaked and, spoiler alert, Daredevil wasn't among the characters featured. That doesn't mean we won't get a reference to the hero, but a full-blown appearance isn't likely.

Believe it or not, it was way back in 2021 that we got the first teaser for Wolverine, so the game has been a very long time coming. Hopefully, it will be as much of a game-changer for this character (no pun intended) as Spider-Man was for everyone's favourite web-spinning superhero.

