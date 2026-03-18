SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY 4K Trailer Screenshots Have Fans Convinced ANOTHER Mutant Will Appear

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released earlier today, and it seems everyone agrees that it's a truly spectacular effort.

We'll share an in-depth trailer breakdown shortly, but in the meantime, we've gone through every frame to bring you a massive gallery of 4K screenshots (click on the images to view the full-size versions).

There are plenty of talking points, including shots that have been pulled straight from the pages of the comics. However, there's one, in particular, that's caught the eye of X-Men fans.

When Spider-Man is catapulted into the side of that bus, a young woman is shown who bears a striking resemblance to Rogue. That extends to her hair colour, and the fact that she's wearing white and green. We don't recognise the actress, but with so much Jean Grey speculation, Marvel Studios surely knew what it was doing with this "Easter Egg."

The screenshots also feature a closer look at several debuts and returns, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Here's a fun piece of trivia for you: on March 18, 2016, the actor debuted as Frank Castle in Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix. Today, we got a first look at the character making his feature debut in the MCU.

Talking to Deadline on the red carpet for her new movie, The Drama, Zendaya hyped up Spider-Man: Brand New Day by saying she's "so excited about" the new movie, adding, "It’s really wonderful."

She added, "Tom is so talented, and he’s so great. And he cares so much. I think people will not be disappointed."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.