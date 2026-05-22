Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Secures China Release With New International Poster

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Secures China Release With New International Poster

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been granted a theatrical release in China, and we have an alternate version of a recent poster to accompany the announcement...

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By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2026 06:05 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially secured a release in China.

An exact date has not been announced (it will likely be around July 31), but we do have a new international poster. The one-sheet is basically the same as the one we saw last week, but includes an image of Spidey leaping through the centre.

Brand New Day getting a theatrical release in China was far from guaranteed. Last year, Bloomberg outlined a set of measures that authorities were said to be considering as a means to hit back at the latest tariff threats from President Donald Trump, including levies on American farm goods and a ban on Hollywood movies.

The China Film Administration (CFA) would later confirm that plans were in place to "moderately reduce" the amount of American films it imports. A CFA spokesperson said that this is a response to the US government's decision to “abuse tariffs on China” and that the situation “will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films.”

China also refused to grant Spider-Man: No Way Home a release because Sony would not comply with their request to "cut out the Statue of Liberty."

Though Hollywood movies aren't as popular as they once were in China, top U.S. tentpoles can still generate substantial revenue in the region. Avatar: The Way of Water made $246 million at the China box office in 2022, and Warner Brothers and Legendary Entertainment’s A Minecraft Movie opened to an impressive $14.7 million last year, temporarily dethroning animated juggernaut Ne Zha 2.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/22/2026, 7:09 AM
Marvel Studios Coming Very Soon Biggest Team Up Ever.

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 7:11 AM
It’s a somewhat odd poster in terms of composition but still works imo , especially because images of Spidey leaping around the city will never get old…

Also kinda surprising that BND was given a release in China since they have began focusing more on bolstering their own film industry but then you see they don’t have any local releases after June as of now thus it all makes sense then.

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