Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Features "Grey Hulk" - But Will He Actually Appear In The Movie?

Quite a bit of new promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was revealed via some official t-shirts earlier today, and a few of the designs featured Grey Hulk.

This version of Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) rampaging alter-ego adopted the alias "Joe Fixit", a morally ambiguous Las Vegas enforcer, in the comics, but rumor has it that the "Savage" take on the Hulk that will be unleashed in Brand New Day will be grey, not green.

According to a recent post from MTTSH, "Jean Grey will take control of the Hulk and turn him into Grey Hulk," prompting Spidey and the Punisher to join forces in an attempt to put an end to his path of destruction.

The Hulk did not appear in the first teaser for Brand New Day, but previous promo art has only depicted him in his usual green form. This latest artwork shouldn't be taken as confirmation that he'll be turning grey, however, as there's a good chance that the colour is simply part of the design of these particular t-shirts.

Even so, it's worth noting that this is something Marvel Studios did previously consider, as it came to light back in 2015 that Hulk was originally supposed to turn grey when he reached new levels of rage in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Lots of new looks on Savage Hulk from 'SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY' merch



Well, my brother seems to be in good shape. I don't see any baldness or gray hair...#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/uDlDzFy0Ym — Hulk News (@BuiltFromSmash) May 13, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.