Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Explains 2021 Comments About Not Playing Peter Parker After 30

It's going to be a huge summer for Tom Holland. The 30-year-old actor is starring in two movies, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, either one of which could be the biggest blockbuster of 2026.

However, to make his first collaboration with filmmaker Christopher Nolan a reality, Holland had to have a difficult conversation with Sony Pictures about his future as Peter Parker.

Talking to GQ, he explained that, with the production schedules of both movies set to overlap, "I said to Chris, like, 'Look, I want to do this movie, but if I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation.'"

That uncomfortable conversation was with Sony boss Tom Rothman, who agreed to push back Spider-Man: Brand New Day's start date out of respect for Holland and Nolan. What initially looked like bad news proved mighty fortuitous for the web-spinner's next MCU outing, though.

"I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of 'This movie isn’t going to go five months over, and we aren’t actually going to lose Tom for two years.' Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation," Holland recalled. "The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man because we wouldn’t have had Destin."

"He wouldn’t have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go. We wouldn’t have had the six-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now," he continued. "And I truly believe that we’ve made the best version of any Spider-Man movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they’re very grateful that it happened."

It's been five years since Holland last played Spider-Man, and in 2021, he told GQ that, if he were still playing the wall-crawler after he turned 30, "I've done something wrong." The Avengers: Endgame star turned 30 yesterday.

"It’s funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant," he said. "I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven’t achieved that yet. It’s definitely something that we talk about a lot at the studio. So maybe I need to change the quote to 37."

"I could also have been trying to leverage Sony and scare them into thinking I wasn’t going to do Spider-Man 4 now that I had a new deal on the horizon," Holland admitted. "So I don’t know what it could have been. It could’ve been part of a strategy to create fear. I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life. I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I’ll do it for as long as they’ll have me."

Holland has had mixed fortunes outside of the Spider-Man franchise, with movies like Chaos Walking, Cherry, and Uncharted either drawing mixed reviews or struggling to make an impact at the box office. While a collaboration with Nolan is a step in the right direction, there's no reason he can't continue playing the hero and finding success beyond the MCU.

Fortunately, that's exactly what he seems to be aiming for with this next trilogy, even as he continues talking about wanting to pass the mantle of Spider-Man to another young actor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.