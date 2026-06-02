Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos: David Corenswet Swoops Into Action As Superman In Thrilling First Look

Man of Tomorrow is filming in Atlanta, Georgia, with the city currently doubling for Metropolis. While we’d anticipated seeing Lex Luthor in his Warsuit (which would explain why filmmaker James Gunn shared a first look at the villain yesterday), it’s David Corenswet’s Superman who has been spotted in costume.

The Kryptonian hero was seen hovering above the street and holding an unknown object over his head. There’s speculation online that the blue object in Corenswet’s hands will be swapped out for The Daily Planet globe, but when VFX get involved, it could just as easily be rubble, a car, or, well, anything.

While the photos were taken from a distance, many fans are debating whether some big changes have been made to Clark Kent’s suit. It’s normal to see cosmetic tweaks from movie to movie, and if you really squint, you’ll notice the costume appears tighter than the one featured in Superman (Corenswet may have just packed on some extra muscle, of course).

The Man of Steel also has what looks like a slightly higher collar and a rounded belt buckle, but until we get some closer shots, it’s hard to say for sure. Interestingly, there’s also a rehearsal video of a group of people piling on an unknown character, who is presumably Superman. Who or what is attacking him isn’t clear.

With any luck, the floodgates for set photos will now open, and we have to believe some professional photographers were likely on the scene. So, stay tuned for more in the coming hours and days.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.