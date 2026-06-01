Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Reveals When The Sixteenth Doctor Actor Will Be Announced

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Reveals When The Sixteenth Doctor Actor Will Be Announced

Following reports that this year's Doctor Who Christmas Special has been axed by the BBC, showrunner Russell T Davies has shared an exciting update about plans to unveil the Sixteenth Doctor.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Speculation about Doctor Who's future continues to run rampant, with things looking particularly grim after reports that the BBC has scrapped this December's Christmas Special.

In recent years, Doctor Who has steadily lost viewers. Some have blamed that on the series having a female Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), and later a Black, queer actor as the Time Lord (Ncuti Gatwa). While this led to claims that the show's decline in quality can be blamed on its apparent "wokeness," that argument misses crucial context.

It just so happens that Whittaker's stint in the TARDIS coincided with Chris Chibnall taking over creative duties from Steven Moffat. The latter left big shoes to fill, and the Doctor's gender had little to do with the noticeable decline in storytelling quality.

As for Russell T Davies's Doctor Who return, while his episodes were a little heavy-handed on the "woke" themes, the consensus was that he'd primarily lost his touch when it came to sci-fi storytelling. Throw in the fact that Disney+ decided to end its partnership with the BBC, and there are some huge concerns about how Doctor Who can continue with a lower budget and a declining audience.

Now, as we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, Davies may have debunked claims that his upcoming Special has been scrapped by confirming that the next Time Lord has been cast. 

"You will get an announcement...there's a press release lumbering through the BBC, which, as you know, is like the Jurassic period," he says in the video below after being asked when we'll learn the next Doctor's identity. "57 people have to sign off on every single word. I promise you in about a week or two weeks, there will be some sort of press release."

When Gatwa's Doctor regenerated, it was into a female Doctor with Billie Piper's face. She previously played Rose Tyler in the series and was once exposed to the heart of the TARDIS as "Bad Wolf." That and the fact that she was never actually introduced as the new Doctor has led to speculation that this is a temporary change before the true 16th Doctor is revealed.

The biggest shock is that, despite this press release floating around the BBC, there has been no word on who is taking over the role. Either way, we can clearly expect some big news on what's next for Doctor Who later this month. 

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FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 6/1/2026, 3:54 PM
I lost interest the instant Jodie Whitaker regenerated into David Tennant. And that doesn't come from any sort of dislike of him as an actor or his Doctor (although, to be honest, he isn't my favorite), it all just smelled pure desperate nostalgia-pandering.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/1/2026, 4:29 PM
Randall Park is my choice for the next Doctor
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2026, 4:32 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

Great thought. He would be an excellent choice for this role.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2026, 4:31 PM

I bet they have learned their lesson.

Nah. The next Dr Who will be will be a very multicultural(4 different race Grandparents), 9 genders, bestiality prone dominatrix.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/1/2026, 4:53 PM
OFF TOPIC

Cinema Back.......

AMC posts highest May attendance since 2019 amid box office rebound
Record-breaking month: AMC welcomed 25.5 million guests in May 2026, its highest monthly attendance since 2019, with Memorial Day weekend drawing over 4.2 million moviegoers.

Box office outlook: Analysts see potential for a $4.2 billion summer box office if strong releases continue and major flops are avoided.

CEO’s confidence: Adam Aron credits a healthy film slate and teases big upcoming titles like Toy Story 5, Supergirl, Spider-Man and Minions & Monsters.

Why May’s surge matters for summer

Industry analysts forecast the summer 2026 domestic box office could exceed $4.2 billion; a benchmark reached in most pre-pandemic summers between 2015 and 2019. Achieving this requires avoiding multiple high-profile flops like in 2025 and sustaining the trend of supporting several tentpoles simultaneously. The year-to-date domestic box office is already 12.5% ahead of last year, fueling optimism for a $10 billion annual total.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2026, 5:15 PM
Interesting…

I’m surprised Davies was that open about it but I guess he’s not been known to keep things very close to the chest in this new era , huh?.

My guess is that this apparent press release will tell us who the Next Doctor will be and confirm that the Christmas special is still on for this year , perhaps even being filmed soon but we’ll see.

Anyway I’m always gonna be bummed about Ncuti leaving prematurely even though I understand that he couldn’t wait for a renewal decision that may or may not have come anytime soon at that moment but still…

Regardless it is what it is now , I still liked Fifteen’s era (flaws & all) so I hope this special & beyond turns out even better!!.

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