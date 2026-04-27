Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi Defends Jodie Whittaker, Ncuti Gatwa From "Excessive Wokeness" Backlash

Doctor Who Star Peter Capaldi Defends Jodie Whittaker, Ncuti Gatwa From &quot;Excessive Wokeness&quot; Backlash

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has hit back at continued complaints about the series being too "woke," arguing that people are taking the long-running sci-fi TV series far too seriously.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2026 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: The Times (via SFFGazette.com)

For the past few years, Doctor Who has been criticised for first having a female Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), and later a Black, queer actor as the Time Lord (Ncuti Gatwa). The show's decline in quality has been blamed on its apparent "wokeness," though that argument lacks context.

It just so happens that Whittaker's stint in the TARDIS coincided with Chris Chibnall taking over creative duties from Steven Moffat. The latter left big shoes to fill, and the Doctor's gender had little to do with the noticeable decline in storytelling quality.

As for Russell T Davies's Doctor Who return, while his episodes were a little heavy-handed on the "woke" themes, the consensus was that he'd primarily lost his touch when it came to sci-fi storytelling. Gatwa, meanwhile, was reportedly never fully invested in the role. 

Peter Capaldi had a critically acclaimed run as Doctor Who's lead, and dismissed criticisms of his successors in a recent interview with The Times (via SFFGazette.com).

When the publication put it to The Suicide Squad star that there have been complaints about the show's "excessive wokeness" about Whittaker and Gatwa, Capaldi replied, "It reflects its times, and it's a good thing in the world, though it's become a bit too big, too important for the BBC or whoever."

Admitting he no longer keeps up with Doctor Who, the actor added, "When I was a kid and watched it, it was just a monster show in the corner of the room. I dunno why people take it so seriously."

Following Gatwa's departure—a result of reshoots—and the apparent introduction of Billie Piper's Doctor, the show is on hiatus. Davies is writing a Christmas Special that's widely expected to serve as a passing of the torch to whoever is next to take the reins of the long-running series. 

Recently, Davies shared his take on the Doctor Who backlash when he said, "I think they are different things. I know they’re different things, I absolutely know that. And that online voice, which is hostile, exists on X, which is a hate site. We shouldn’t be surprised to find hatred on it, because it’s a hate site. It’s very dangerously assumed that that is the fan voice."

Adding that he understands that longtime Doctor Who fans don't "have to like the show," his hope is they can respectfully "have a great time disagreeing."

"Fandom is creative and brilliant and fun, but it’s all getting soured," Davies continued. "Turn those phones off for anyone under 16, chuck them in the bin. I literally am evangelical about it."

It's previously been reported that the series could take a break or return for much shorter seasons that are cost-effective for the BBC. That's one way to keep it going, and some fans will argue that Doctor Who was always at its best when it was forced to get creative and deliver the types of stories you wouldn't necessarily see in big-budget series (which is what it became with Disney+'s input).

Keep checking back here for updates on the Whoniverse as we have them. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/27/2026, 9:26 PM

Bah!

Was this show overly woke? It depends on who you ask.

The show was a terrible trainwreck. The producers, directors, and writers are what killed it. All of their energy was spent on their progressive agenda, and zero energy was spent on making a high quality show that people would want to watch.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/27/2026, 9:30 PM
@DocSpock - Yup. Nobody would care if the show was actually good. But it wasn't. Zero accountability.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/27/2026, 9:28 PM
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/27/2026, 10:05 PM
Honestly , the Whitaker & Gatwa era did reflect the times we live in but that’s thing in that the people who dislike the apparent “wokeness” of the show also dislike the times we live in…

Granted , it’s not great out there right now but doing things like a queer romance & such are the least of the world’s problems right now (they aren’t even that to begin with) and people who think so when there’s a whole ass war going on and the cost of living is getting expensive are truly morons.

Also while I disagree with Capaldi to an extent in that you should take the show seriously when it wants to be as a fan , I do agree that it shouldn’t be taken so seriously as some take it now aswell as just entertainment in general which I again feel is due to the real world feeling as bleak & draining as it does now that our fictional worlds are our source of comfort so when they do something we don’t like , a fair amount of us take it personally which I get to a degree even though it’s definitely not healthy.

Anyway in regard to Peter himself as The Twelfth Doctor , I have grown to really like his iteration of the character & his era…

Usually i feel the Doctor is a character that doesn’t go through much of a character arc if at all but Capaldi’s version really felt like he changed throughout his tenure from a colder , pragmatic , prickly yet at times uncertain man to a kinder , compassionate mentor which was brilliantly portrayed by him & written imo by Steven Moffat and his group of writers!!.

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Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/27/2026, 10:45 PM
I tried watching this show a few times over the years and it didn’t matter who the doctor was I couldn’t get into it at all.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 12:46 AM
@Thebronxknight - The show runner REALLY matters on this show.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/27/2026, 11:02 PM
Casting has been real solid throughout the whole modern run of the show, it's the scripts and overarching plots that haven't been up to par. This has always been an issue for Doctor Who through it's 60+ years, and more recently it's been a common complaint since the Capaldi years. A bunch of the Doctor's can power through the rough scripts and elevate it, going all the way back to Hartnell, and Capaldi did it often enough. Though obviously not every main actor can do that, nor should they be expected to, the scripts should be good in the first place.

I'd be surprised if even the best like Tennant or T Baker, could make rubbish like The Reality War entertaining.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/27/2026, 11:09 PM
I wish Capaldi would go make audio dramas already! He's such a good Doctor and we spent too little with him in his Series 10 version of the character. I'd also like to see how he'd tackle a story closer to the S08 tone and how he'd adapts his character now that there's some distance and character development since his early scripts. Eccleston and C Baker do that a lot with their Doctors, soften them up a bit from how rough they were in their early stories and tackle certain scenes in ways they wouldn't have before.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 12:18 AM
@1stDalek - while I liked the 15th era overall , it had issues and one of which was the resolution of the season long story arcs…

The Poppy stuff also felt tacked on because it was considering it wasn’t suppose to lead into a regeneration originally with Ncuti continuing onto Series 16.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/27/2026, 11:07 PM
The thing that nobody ever says, is that if it wasn't for “wokeness”, we'd all be asleep.
LSHF
LSHF - 4/27/2026, 11:07 PM
@LSHF - I'll leave now (sorry). 🤪
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/27/2026, 11:09 PM
There's plenty of proof that you can make so-called "woke" stuff that is successful. It just also has to be good. Davis couldn't foreshadow a decent ending if it bit him on the Tardis. Last-minute "wibbly-wobbly secret screwdriver setting saves the day!" might work once a season; it's his solution for everything. I understand you can't turn all the characters into dust, never to be seen again, but if that's your move you'd better have a convincing, sci-fi-but-works-within-this-world way to solve the problem. Davis writes himself into corners, then just springs himself from plot jail with "whismy for the kids!" Those aren't stories that stay with people or get people talking, simple as that.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/27/2026, 11:13 PM
@RealTurner - If Empire of Death had taken place in a random planet, or in extremely far off future Earth, everyone getting dusted would actually carry some impact and create tension. The moment he starts dusting 2024 Earth, you know a wibly-wobly reset is coming before the credits roll and the episode loses all steam.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 4/28/2026, 1:00 AM
I’m all for woke. I think woke is great. But you can’t make it woke and forget to make it GOOD.

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I done the biggest groan and eye roll when they said Doctor Donna was saying ‘binary’ because of her non-binary child, for example

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