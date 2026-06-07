The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Breaks Silence On Finale Backlash: "Online World Is Not The Real World"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Breaks Silence On Finale Backlash: &quot;Online World Is Not The Real World&quot;

The Boys Season 5 drew mixed reviews, and showrunner Eric Kripke has now weighed in on the negative online response to the series finale, "Blood and Bone," countering the complaints with ratings.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2026 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: TV Line

The Boys' fifth and final season drew mixed reviews from fans who felt the final batch of episodes featured too much filler and a noticeable lack of epic action. Prime Video teased post-apocalyptic destruction in posters, only for the final clash to be a relatively low-key battle in the Oval Office.

While each character got what felt like a fitting end, there were some telltale signs of budget cuts, highlighted in social media clips from earlier seasons (showing scenes taking place out in the world, not just the empty interiors of buildings). 

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has already dismissed the online complaints as a vocal minority, pointing to Season 5's high viewership numbers as proof that people loved this clearly divisive send-off. 

In a new interview with TV Line, Kripke broke his silence on the finale backlash—"Blood and Bone" is rated 5.5/10 on IMDb—when he said, "I'm not healthy in that I'm like, 'Oh, I never look.' I see it all.' Obviously, there are a lot of unhappy people online, but there are two things I would say: First, I'm just glad people are passionate, legitimately."

"My job is to make people passionate about the work I put out. If they're arguing about it and hating it and fighting, that's all passion, man. You're watching, and that's all good. My job is to get an emotional reaction, not necessarily to dictate what that emotional reaction is."

He added that a lesson he's learned "a thousand times over" is that "the online world is not the real world" and explained, "We have way north of 60 million viewers, so that makes the online storm, which feels very all-encompassing, actually a fraction of a single percentage point. Everyone's entitled to their opinion, of course, and I'm sorry if I disappointed you, but it was the story I wanted to tell."

"You just have to put it into perspective of it being a reasonably small, vocal audience when the vast majority seem to be happily tuning in," Kripke concluded.

Without specific viewership figures for each episode, there's no way to know whether Kripke is correct. Many bad movies have broken box office records, but that doesn't mean they're beloved. Still, people tuning in to see how The Boys ends doesn't necessarily mean they disagree with the (admittedly hyperbolic) online sentiment.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Vought Rising is received when it debuts next year, especially as it will likely deal with Soldier Boy's unresolved fate at the end of The Boys Season 5.

The Boys is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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LSHF
LSHF - 6/7/2026, 4:40 AM
It's good to keep things in perspective.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/7/2026, 4:41 AM
I mean overall the show was good. The strongest stuff was when they were adapting the comics. This is often the case with comics adaptations.
But then they veered off the tracks towards the end of S1. Despite this it was still somehow really good.
Then the writing quality dropped last season and for some reason amazon decided to cut the budget despite the popularity of the show. So the finale was always gonna be lacklustre to some degree. But I thought they did a good enough job. It adapted the ending satisfactorily. I would have preferred a massive Endgame battle but they simply couldn't afford anything like that.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/7/2026, 5:01 AM
@ObserverIO - The only beef I had with last season is that they focused way too much on spinoffs. But I don't blame the creators for that, most likely it's Amazon telling them to promote other characters so they can continue to milk the IP.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/7/2026, 5:16 AM
@Kadara - I think that's probably the case. And then when they make the spin-off character really important they cancel the show lol.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/7/2026, 5:07 AM
I completely understand the complaints everyone has. I never really thought the show was THAT great to begin with, it was just a solidly entertaining show. I definitely noticed the drop in quality, then the final season they were full on sniffing their own farts, but it was still an entertaining disaster. But one thing has definitely been highlighted to me with all of this, and it truly breaks my heart because I'm a day 1 Supernatural fan, but Eric Kripke is a [frick]ing tool.

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