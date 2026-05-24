The Boys Star Chace Crawford Breaks Silence On The Deep's Series Finale Fate: "It's F***ing Hilarious"

The Boys Star Chace Crawford Breaks Silence On The Deep's Series Finale Fate: &quot;It's F***ing Hilarious&quot;

The Boys star Chace Crawford has weighed in on what became of The Deep in the series finale of the Prime Video series, revealing when he learned that was the plan and when it almost happened instead.

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By JoshWilding - May 24, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

In the series finale of The Boys, Butcher and the gang found The Deep crying in a quiet corner of the White House after Homelander had unequivocally rejected him.

Still convinced that the villain was testing him and that he needed to prove himself, Kevin challenged Starlight to a fight. She blasted off into the distance with him, where a battle ensued on a nearby beach. Annie tried to reason with her former teammate, but he blamed her for all his troubles and refused to take any responsibility for his past actions.

With that, Starlight gave him a swift kick in the balls and sent him hurtling into the water. Suddenly, he was surrounded by sharks, and a massive octopus sent one of its tentacles right through his head (we weren’t entirely sure where the tentacle entered his body, but you can probably guess). As The Deep was dragged below, the water filled with blood, suggesting those sharks made short work of the whiny Supe.

The previous episode of The Boys had established that The Deep’s underwater pals hated him for an oil leak that had killed billions of them. As a reminder, Black Noir had framed him for that as revenge for killing Adam Bourke and ruining his big break as an actor.

Now, actor Chace Crawford has weighed in on The Deep's gruesome end and has no qualms about saying that he got exactly what was coming to him.

"[Laughs] Oh, yeah. It's very much deserved. I'm shocked I made it to the last episode, to be honest. I'm shocked The Deep made it...I mean, he's irredeemable, right?" the actor mused. "Before the season started, Kripke sat us down, or at least he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, this is your arc.' But he was like, 'You might make it to the end of 7, top of 8.' I'm like, 'Please, just let me make it to the end.'"

"No, it's f***ing hilarious. The idea that he gets banned from the ocean, the only place that he can go and have a social life with the marine life...and to be murdered by them was epic," Crawford added. "It was great. It was a lot of fun."

Things ended badly for pretty much all of The Seven, and The Deep became so hateful as time passed that a horrible death was really the only option for him. Unfortunately, it obviously means we've seen the last of Crawford in what was a standout role for him.

You can hear more from Crawford on The Deep's send-off in the player below.

@entertainmenttonight 🚨SPOILER🚨 Chace Crawford weighs in on The Deep's "epic" ending in 'The Boys' series finale. #chacecrawford #theboys #thedeep @theboystv ♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/24/2026, 5:48 AM
His death was underwhelming. And aside from giving the fans that death it didn’t make sense why Annie would fly him from The White House to a beach of all places; she didn’t know that sea life unanimously turned on him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2026, 5:56 AM
You are not alone Chace , I don’t think anyone expected The Deep of all people to make it to the end but I’m glad he did since he was pretty much always entertaining imo…

He had the complete opposite arc of A-Train in the show in that while he had a redemption arc , The Deep just got worse as the show progressed.

Him refusing to take responsibility till the end (IE have some positive character development) was funny as hell lol!!.

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