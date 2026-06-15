Spider-Man: Brand New Day Launches "Spidey Tracker" As Movie Is Confirmed For San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is ramping up its marketing campaign, starting with the launch of the official Spidey Tracker. It hasn't gone fully live yet, but it seems the web-slinger will be showing up all over the globe in the coming weeks.

Will there be viral stunts in each location with someone suiting up as Spider-Man? Perhaps. It's also possible that this is a way to hype what promises to be a pretty extensive global press tour, with the cast touching down in cities all over the world.

One fan appears to have somehow figured out a way to view the full Spidey Tracker, so if you'd like to see if the web-slinger is touching down near you, you can do so here.

Unsurprisingly, among the fan events scheduled, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is getting a panel at next month's San Diego Comic-Con. It will likely be then that we get the final trailer ahead of the movie's release at the end of July (as a reminder, SDCC takes place between July 23 and 26).

"The press tour that we are about to go on is humongous," Tom Holland said earlier this year. "I’m not going to lie and say that I’m not daunted by the travel and the number of events we are going to. But one of the things that I love, especially for Spider-Man, is that the movie is all about community."

"All of these stops that we’re doing, we are working in cultural events, community events, and there will be charitable components," he continued. "When you can promote a movie but also shed some light on amazing causes, that’s what really makes a difference."

There's speculation that whatever was being shot in Wembley, London, might be tied to the Spidey Tracker, but that seems an awful lot of effort to go to for marketing. Instead, it still seems far more likely that it was reshoots for Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday.

Stay tuned all this week for the latest on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and this Spidey Tracker.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.