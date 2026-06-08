Spider-Man Spotted Filming In London - Is It For Avengers: Doomsday Or Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man is currently in Wembley, London, but is the web-slinger back in the UK for Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday? With the former's runtime reportedly finalised at two and a half hours, it seems far more likely that this is for the next Avengers movie.

It could be a post-credits scene shot by the Russos that plays at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing a trend from last year with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' respective stingers.

Earlier this week, Red Guardian actor David Harbour confirmed he's been in London for Avengers: Doomsday reshoots, and the Russo Brothers have also said they're still shooting. So, some additional scenes with Spidey make sense.

In the videos, a stuntman—Tom Holland wasn't on set as far as we can tell—is shown leaping through the air and landing on top of a car. There's a fair bit of destruction surrounding him, though the main vehicle has an odd licence plate: "TASM 143."

The Amazing Spider-Man #143 was published in 1975 and saw the web-slinger battling Cyclone after a run-in with Mysterio. Their fight plays out in Paris, France, where Peter Parker travels with Robbie Robertson to pay the ransom for a kidnapped J. Jonah Jameson.

That's likely a placeholder, though security reportedly told fans that a commercial was being shot. It's certainly possible, though we'd be inclined to take that with a pinch of salt (especially as they likely weren't told what was really going on and, if they were, they aren't going to spill the beans to onlookers).

There have been rumblings for a while now that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will end with Spider-Man witnessing the Final Incursion, thereby explaining his absence from Avengers: Doomsday's main story. The wall-crawler is, however, expected to take on a larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Regardless, the moment the Earths 616, 828, and 10005 collide could be what Spidey is witnessing here.

What do you think these reshoots are for? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.