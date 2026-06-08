Spider-Man Spotted Filming In London - Is It For Avengers: Doomsday Or Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man Spotted Filming In London - Is It For Avengers: Doomsday Or Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day were both shot in the UK, and with Spidey now filmed back in London, which of the movies could Marvel Studios be shooting scenes for?

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 08, 2026 02:06 PM EST

Spider-Man is currently in Wembley, London, but is the web-slinger back in the UK for Spider-Man: Brand New Day or Avengers: Doomsday? With the former's runtime reportedly finalised at two and a half hours, it seems far more likely that this is for the next Avengers movie.

It could be a post-credits scene shot by the Russos that plays at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing a trend from last year with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' respective stingers.

Earlier this week, Red Guardian actor David Harbour confirmed he's been in London for Avengers: Doomsday reshoots, and the Russo Brothers have also said they're still shooting. So, some additional scenes with Spidey make sense.

In the videos, a stuntman—Tom Holland wasn't on set as far as we can tell—is shown leaping through the air and landing on top of a car. There's a fair bit of destruction surrounding him, though the main vehicle has an odd licence plate: "TASM 143."

The Amazing Spider-Man #143 was published in 1975 and saw the web-slinger battling Cyclone after a run-in with Mysterio. Their fight plays out in Paris, France, where Peter Parker travels with Robbie Robertson to pay the ransom for a kidnapped J. Jonah Jameson.

That's likely a placeholder, though security reportedly told fans that a commercial was being shot. It's certainly possible, though we'd be inclined to take that with a pinch of salt (especially as they likely weren't told what was really going on and, if they were, they aren't going to spill the beans to onlookers).

There have been rumblings for a while now that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will end with Spider-Man witnessing the Final Incursion, thereby explaining his absence from Avengers: Doomsday's main story. The wall-crawler is, however, expected to take on a larger role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Regardless, the moment the Earths 616, 828, and 10005 collide could be what Spidey is witnessing here.

What do you think these reshoots are for? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Spiderman filming in Wembley rn
by u/NotJohn94_ in Avengers
@sharmishah21 just a casual day in my life in London 👀 #spiderman #zendaya #tomholland #london #filming ♬ Black Suit Theme - From "Spider-Man 3" - London Music Works
@madsontourr security said they were filming an ad but didn’t know what ad #spiderman #spidermanbrandnewday #brandnewday #mcu #london ♬ original sound - Paul Black

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy May Reveal Sadie Sink's Mystery MCU Role - But Is It Real?
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Toy May Reveal Sadie Sink's Mystery MCU Role - But Is It Real?
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's New Trailer Has Now Leaked Online In Full
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's New Trailer Has Now Leaked Online In Full

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/8/2026, 2:58 PM
There have been rumblings....
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/8/2026, 2:59 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Horseshit, Avengers: Doom at the box office, Superbrat, and Clayshit will ALL be box office disappointments with 2 of them (Clayshit and Superbrat) being huge bombs.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder