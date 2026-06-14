Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Feature "Hot Scenes" Between Yelena Belova And Mystique

Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Feature &quot;Hot Scenes&quot; Between Yelena Belova And Mystique

If a new rumor is to be believed, Mystique and Yelena Belova will share some "hot scenes" together in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 14, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday will see the return of several characters from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, including Mystique, who will once again be played by Rebecca Romijn.

Though Raven Darkholme's sexuality was never really touched upon in the X-Men films (she did attempt to seduce Wolverine), the shape-shifting villain identifies as bisexual/queer in the comics, and had a romantic relationship with the precognitive mutant Destiny for many years.

As for Yelena Belova, aka Black Widow, in the comics she is usually depicted as asexual, with co-creator Devin Grayson revealing that the character was written to lack interest in traditional romantic and sexual paths.

Well, Mystique might just succeed in turning Yelena's head in Doomsday!

According to a new rumor, Mystique and Florence Pugh's Yelena are said to share "some hot scenes together."

MTTSH might be exaggerating here (even the usually reliable scoopers have stepped up the engagement bait since their follower counts have grown), but we have previously heard that Mystique will transform into Yelena at some point in the movie, so perhaps the two will share a flirty moment or two (we can't see them actually hooking up, but you never know).

In related news, a new "Thor Vs. Doctor Doom as Mechs" Avengers: Doomsday LEGO set coming in 2027 will feature a female take on Doom, which would seem to confirm at least one detail from the recent leaks.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/14/2026, 4:09 PM
User Comment Image
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/14/2026, 4:11 PM
Color me surprised.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/14/2026, 4:16 PM
Ka-Chow
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/14/2026, 4:22 PM
Rebecca Romijn. Is she ever not hot? Got thick too
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/14/2026, 4:27 PM
Chapachow And Glenn Chow
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/14/2026, 4:34 PM
Hopefully they pull this move at each other while in a fight

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ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/14/2026, 4:46 PM
Unless these characters are fisting elbow deep or bumping blue tacos on screen, I don't give a shit
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 6/14/2026, 4:50 PM
That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. That would be the biggest turn for the bizarre this movie could take. So unlike anything in the MCU in the worst possible way.
hue66
hue66 - 6/14/2026, 4:53 PM
Rebecca didn't have many scenes and though subtle was very good as mystique.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/14/2026, 4:57 PM
Now I'm just convinced Mark is making up these rumour all my himself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/14/2026, 5:02 PM
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I mean , we know from the CinemaCon footage that Mystique does turn into Yelena at some point so what if these apparent hot scenes (which I don’t buy tbh) are a double dose of Florence Pugh?.

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