Avengers: Doomsday will see the return of several characters from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies, including Mystique, who will once again be played by Rebecca Romijn.

Though Raven Darkholme's sexuality was never really touched upon in the X-Men films (she did attempt to seduce Wolverine), the shape-shifting villain identifies as bisexual/queer in the comics, and had a romantic relationship with the precognitive mutant Destiny for many years.

As for Yelena Belova, aka Black Widow, in the comics she is usually depicted as asexual, with co-creator Devin Grayson revealing that the character was written to lack interest in traditional romantic and sexual paths.

Well, Mystique might just succeed in turning Yelena's head in Doomsday!

According to a new rumor, Mystique and Florence Pugh's Yelena are said to share "some hot scenes together."

MTTSH might be exaggerating here (even the usually reliable scoopers have stepped up the engagement bait since their follower counts have grown), but we have previously heard that Mystique will transform into Yelena at some point in the movie, so perhaps the two will share a flirty moment or two (we can't see them actually hooking up, but you never know).

In related news, a new "Thor Vs. Doctor Doom as Mechs" Avengers: Doomsday LEGO set coming in 2027 will feature a female take on Doom, which would seem to confirm at least one detail from the recent leaks.

A Doctor Doom vs Thor LEGO set for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is releasing in 2027.



It will feature Thor, Doctor Doom and a female Doctor Doom as mechs.



(via: https://t.co/MWmKzAmVGY) pic.twitter.com/9dXDOfy5oO — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 14, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.