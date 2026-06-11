The Boys Actress Jennifer Esposito Says She Liked Working With "Everyone... Except Maybe One"

The Boys Actress Jennifer Esposito Says She Liked Working With &quot;Everyone... Except Maybe One&quot;

In a new interview, The Boys alum Jennifer Esposito spoke about her experience working on the Prime Video series, and indicated that there was one castmate she won't miss...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2026 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

It seems The Boys actress Jennifer Esposito didn't get along with everyone she worked with during her short time on the show.

Esposito played CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in the Prime Video series, but the character didn't last very long. After uncovering some details about a "coup from the inside" of Vought, Raynor was killed by the "Head Popper," who we'd later learn was actually Victoria Neuman.

During a recent interview with Kristian Harloff, the Summer of Sam star was asked about her experience working on the show, and revealed that she "liked pretty much everyone... I liked everyone except maybe one, but y'know, it is what it is."

Two actors on a series not getting along famously isn't exactly a rare occurrence, but Esposito's comments have led many to assume that she must be referring to Antony Starr (Homelander).

None of Starr's The Boys costars have ever said anything negative about him (that we know of, anyway), but the Banshee actor was accused of bullying Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) in a series of social media posts a couple of years ago. These allegations were mostly dismissed as an attempt at a smear campaign, although it's worth noting that neither Starr nor McElligott ever addressed the posts.

However, it's also worth keeping in mind that Starr and Esposito didn't actually share any scenes in the series, so there's every chance she is talking about someone else here.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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LSHF
LSHF - 6/11/2026, 8:28 AM
That article was a bigger waste of time than most of them are.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/11/2026, 8:34 AM
No one named, but let's speculate anyway: like monkeys throwing sh*t.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2026, 8:38 AM
eye take it this "one" she had a problem with

was the one who ended up getting her character killed off

butt who?

this "one" she is referring to was probably someone who had worked on the show.
probably had two arms, two legs, two eyes and an a55hole.

i'd say it was either with Elizabeth Shue or Antony Starr as they were reported to be difficult on set and seeing as she wasn't really in any scenes with with Antony Starr then it must be Elizabeth Shue who is the "one"

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2026, 8:53 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2026, 9:18 AM
@Feralwookiee - ... User Comment Image

yes, i agree, "User Comment Image" indeed

User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/11/2026, 8:39 AM
She also made a movie a few years ago. It's pretty good.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/11/2026, 8:44 AM
Had to be that prick jack quaid
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 6/11/2026, 8:48 AM
@Gambito - I suppose this is sarcasm becuase he seems nice... unless it's all a front 🤔
Don´t thinks so though!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2026, 8:55 AM
@DiegoMD - I think he's being sarcastic.
Quaid has been on RLM a few times and seems really laid back and normal.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/11/2026, 9:00 AM
@Gambito - his face when he saw thw GYATT
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2026, 9:02 AM
Speaking on behalf of the lynch mob, we need to know exactly who to cancel Ms Esposito. If it's not Homelander then say so or we're just gonna go ahead and take your silence as confirmation.


Who is the bad person we are allowed to attack? We needs to know!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/11/2026, 9:03 AM
[frick] it, I'm just gonna cancel David Harbour.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/11/2026, 11:05 AM
@ObserverIO - Suppress those leftist urges to be blindly violent. Try narcotics.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 6/11/2026, 11:16 AM
@ObserverIO - Can we cancel Donald "The Rapist" Trump or are we not allowed to cancel the Epstein class? Praying for Katie Johnson.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/11/2026, 9:14 AM
I have to say I always found the chemistry between the group awkward during interviews. Some cast mates become lifelong friends but this group seems like that would not be the case aside from two of them that ultimately started dating.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/11/2026, 9:41 AM
@Forthas - Yeah the camaraderie between them is good but there’s this underlying feeling of pretentiousness. It’s like they’re keeping up appearances. More often then not actors don’t actually like each other as much as they appear to on tv. How many times does each actor regurgitate the same compliment over and over again. Each film interview be like - “oh i absolutely loved working with so and so. They’re amazing, so fun to work with, they’re so talented and intelligent and they invited over for dinner the other day.” Blah blah blah. In reality acting is just like any other job. You get along with some people and others you keep your distance. However at any given celebration or gathering you show up, smile, shake hands and pretend you’re happy to be part of the team when you aren’t.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/11/2026, 9:31 AM
She didn't work with that many actors on the show; but she also didn't say it was an actor. The odds are it was someone behind the scenes, behind the camera, etc.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 6/11/2026, 9:44 AM
@IAmAHoot - Good point my thought immediately went to castmate but could also have been the director or executive. Still by not naming him/her she's throwing a lot of good people under the bus. Even if I understand why she didn't name that person (fear of getting blacklisted).
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 6/11/2026, 9:41 AM
Pretty shitty thing to say no offense. By doing this you're throwing all the good ones under the bus. Not a good look on her. Either tell us who it is or don't bring this up at all.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2026, 9:54 AM
Its Frenchie
Sominan
Sominan - 6/11/2026, 10:50 AM
@MisterBones - well, he is IDF. The other cast members are at least more human beings
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/11/2026, 10:09 AM
Slow news day, I guess. Maybe I'll avoid CBM for a week or so...
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 6/11/2026, 11:48 AM
@JackDeth - Reddit is more useful than CBM.

You find stuff on there, and they’ll report on it here a week later.
LSHF
LSHF - 6/11/2026, 10:15 AM
If some of the writers here were as picky about the quality of their own writing as they are with the writing of the story/screenwriters...
Sominan
Sominan - 6/11/2026, 10:50 AM
She's so fine
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 6/11/2026, 11:47 AM
What is this trash, pointless article?

Just let me scroll up and look at who wrote it….

Whoa…. Not Josh for once 🫢
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 6/11/2026, 11:55 AM
There have been more leaks a spider-man news/images etc, since the last spider-man article.

Maybe you want to be relevant to the premise of the site and find and post some of that, as opposed to trash gossip articles like this?

Why do you think this article was relevant?

If you want to talk about engagement, I dare you to put a like/dislike option on your actual articles and we’ll see for real what people want to read and don’t want to read on here.

I guarantee this article would be all “dislikes”.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 6/11/2026, 12:14 PM
Nevermind the Spider-Man leaks.

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