The Boys Actress Jennifer Esposito Says She Liked Working With "Everyone... Except Maybe One"

It seems The Boys actress Jennifer Esposito didn't get along with everyone she worked with during her short time on the show.

Esposito played CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor in the Prime Video series, but the character didn't last very long. After uncovering some details about a "coup from the inside" of Vought, Raynor was killed by the "Head Popper," who we'd later learn was actually Victoria Neuman.

During a recent interview with Kristian Harloff, the Summer of Sam star was asked about her experience working on the show, and revealed that she "liked pretty much everyone... I liked everyone except maybe one, but y'know, it is what it is."

Two actors on a series not getting along famously isn't exactly a rare occurrence, but Esposito's comments have led many to assume that she must be referring to Antony Starr (Homelander).

None of Starr's The Boys costars have ever said anything negative about him (that we know of, anyway), but the Banshee actor was accused of bullying Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve) in a series of social media posts a couple of years ago. These allegations were mostly dismissed as an attempt at a smear campaign, although it's worth noting that neither Starr nor McElligott ever addressed the posts.

However, it's also worth keeping in mind that Starr and Esposito didn't actually share any scenes in the series, so there's every chance she is talking about someone else here.

Jennifer Esposito on working on The Boys and liking ALMOST everyone she worked with. #theboys #interview @BigThingShow pic.twitter.com/41bzRTyWsf — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 10, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.