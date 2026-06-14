UPDATE: Disclosure Day CinemaScore Revealed As Masters Of The Universe Becomes Summer's Second Box Office Flop

UPDATE: Disclosure Day CinemaScore Revealed As Masters Of The Universe Becomes Summer's Second Box Office Flop

Disclosure Day's CinemaScore has been revealed now that it's playing in theaters, while the latest box office estimates point to a disappointing second weekend for Masters of the Universe.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

UPDATE: The latest figures are in for the weekend, and Disclosure Day did better than expected with an impressive $44 million opening. With $48 million from overseas, the movie has a $92 million global bow, which is a strong start for the original sci-fi story.

Masters of the Universe, however, has crashed and burned with $8.6 million in the U.S., taking its worldwide total to a mere $86.1 million. With numbers like that, forget about a sequel.

As for The Mandalorian and Grogu, while it's reached $315 million globally, it's now set to go down as the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever. This has not been a strong start to the summer for historic franchises.

Disclosure Day is now playing in theaters, and the movie is exceeding initial industry expectations of a $35 million opening at the North American box office. After an estimated $18.5 million on Friday, Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi epic is now eying a $42.5 million three-day start.

This would be the best-ever opening for a Spielberg and Amblin original movie, and with a running global cume of roughly $30 million as we write this, Disclosure Day is on course to beam up a solid $65 million for its global bow. 

The movie reportedly needs to make $300 million to break even, which is a big ask, but certainly not impossible. Toy Story 5 and Supergirl are on the way, but for moviegoers not looking for animation or superheroes, this should be an enticing alternative. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, with moviegoers now heading to their local multiplexes, Disclosure Day's CinemaScore has been revealed. To remind you, the market research firm surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Disclosure Day has received a "B" rating, which is below Spielberg's previous sci-fi movies, Minority Report and War of the Worlds, both of which received a "B+", and above A.I.'s C+. In terms of other sci-fi movies, it sits side by side with the likes of District 9, Tenet, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is "Certified Fresh" with critics at 81% and sits at 75% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter.

Elsewhere this weekend, Obsession is at #2 with $18 million, while Scary Movie moves to third place with $15.2 million. Fourth is Backrooms with $12.4 million, and down in fifth in its second weekend is Masters of the Universe, which is eyeing a mere $9.4 million for a $47.4 million total since opening. 

Like The Mandalorian and Grogu, the blockbuster is a flop that likely won't even come close to breaking even, never mind reaching profitability. When two historic franchises like this underperform, it sends a message to Hollywood executives (not always the right one), especially when you have two horror movies made by YouTubers breaking records.

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? In Disclosure Day, the truth belongs to seven billion people, the long-awaited new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/13/2026, 11:39 AM
I saw Disclosure Day.

User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2026, 11:46 AM
@OneMoreTime - It's pretty much Taken but on the big screen.They should have just streamed this instead of putting it on the big screen.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/13/2026, 11:50 AM
@OneMoreTime - yeah nothing about it made it seem like required viewing.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/13/2026, 11:41 AM
Disclosure Day is pretty bad. It's slow, the CGI is poor, and the story and characters are uninteresting. It doesn't bring anything new to the alien/UFO genre. Very disappointing.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/13/2026, 5:23 PM
@Pampero - I heard mixed word-of-mouth, and I see the movie is 2hrs 25 mins long... Yeah, I think I'll pass.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:42 AM
Imo, Disclosure Day was great.

And Imo, those who didnt appr3ciate it became retarded because of tiktok shortforms that sitting through a great Spielberg movie is a chore.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 6/13/2026, 11:54 AM
@vectorsigma - I thought it was just alright, but the ending was terrific, definitely worth watching for.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:58 AM
@BrainySleep - i saw it the 2nd tine today and i appreciated it more especially William's score during that ending sequence. I got to focus on the music by the 2nd time
Pampero
Pampero - 6/13/2026, 12:03 PM
@vectorsigma - The irony of calling other people retarded while posting something this retarded is pretty hard to miss. Instead of insulting everyone who didn't like the movie, why don't you explain what actually makes it great? Go ahead. Enlighten us. I promise I'll respond to every argument.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:05 PM
@Pampero - He won't explain that the same way he won't explain why Supershit was so great
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 12:16 PM
@Pampero -

1. It is a Spielberg movie. It is not his best work but he did great works to deserve our attention

2. It is sweet, corny, earnest and has a sense of wonder.

3. You dont get exposition and the movie will take you in a ride and make you discover stuff with the protagonists

5. We are in an era of shortform content. Movies need a certain level of clout before being watched by a new generation of moviegoers. Barbenheimer is an examole here. Ask an idiot genz who flocked the lines back then if they will rewatch Oppenheimer. The sensibikities nowadays are retarded. Obsession as anither examole was good but i always hear hyperbole from the herd.

Yep, retarded
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 12:21 PM
@FireGunn - dude, ive written a review of Superman here, lolz 😂😂😂😂
Pampero
Pampero - 6/13/2026, 12:32 PM
@vectorsigma - 1) "It's a Spielberg movie."

So what? A movie isn't good because of who directed it. If your first argument for a film is the director's name, you've already run out of things to say about the film itself.

2) "It's sweet, corny, earnest and has a sense of wonder."

Those are ingredients, not proof of quality. A movie can be all of those things and still be boring, poorly written, and forgettable, like Disclosure Day.

3) "You discover stuff with the protagonists."

That's not a strength by itself. The payoff still has to be worth the journey.

4) "People didn't like it because TikTok ruined their brains."

Lame. The classic cope. Whenever a slow movie gets criticized, someone blames attention spans instead of considering that maybe the movie just wasn't engaging.

It's funny how you managed to write that much and still failed to explain why the movie is actually great.
Keep trying. Maybe one day you'll stop being so retarded.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 12:41 PM
@Pampero -

"A movie isn't good because of who directed it"

Lolz. I can say this is not absolute but more often than not, you can rely on a director's skills to get an initial idea of how the film will be. Seeing this as your first counter argument is headacratching already.

We all have different opinioms yeah, but attention spans really are shorter these days.

Movies tend to focus on bombast and are almost always dumbed down for the masses to consume.

I greatly enjoyed this movie because it is rare nowadays to not conform on those aspects.

And i have seen comments everywhere that this movie wasnt the action spectacle they wanted it to be. How closed minded is that?

Yep, i blame short attention spans.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/13/2026, 4:09 PM
@Pampero - I also thought the movie was great. @vectiorsigma has a point worth considering. Social media is serving to make everyone dumber.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:49 PM
@Lucasberg - was checking back if the guy blocked me because i didnt get a notif and he said "I promise I'll respond to every argument" but went silent now

Also i wasnt notified of your tag because it was spelled incorrectly. 😆
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/14/2026, 2:53 AM
@vectorsigma - oh “vectior” lolol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2026, 11:47 AM
Damn shame about motu.

Disclosure Day deserves it's success. It's very good. Obviously not to everyone's taste, going by some of these comments, but that's taste for you.


This is good cinema. When Spielberg has returned to genre filmmaking in recent years (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ready Player One) it's almost felt like he was trying to be the version of himself from the '80s that he though people wanted, almost like a caricature of himself.
I mean the fact that RPO and The Post were made pretty much back to back speaks volumes. The Post is a real Speilberg film and RPO is him doing a version of himself.

So I'm glad that he's made something that actually feels more genuine because this actually ends up being closer to Raiders or Jaws or Close Encounters than either Indy 4 or RPO. Simply by him being himself.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/13/2026, 11:58 AM
@ObserverIO - "I mean the fact that RPO and The Post were made pretty much back to back speaks volumes."

Spielberg has long tended to make movies two at a time...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2026, 1:20 PM
@IAmAHoot - I mean how different they are not how quickly he made them. The Post was genuine modern Spielberg. He put himself into it. RPO seems to lack that passion.

But Disclosure Day has that passion, that authenticity if you will. Even though it's genre it feels like real modern Spielberg, like The Post rather than RPO.

And therefore, ironically, it also feels like his classic genre work because it has a passion and authenticity that his recent genre work has lacked.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/13/2026, 4:11 PM
@ObserverIO - well said
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/13/2026, 8:54 PM
@ObserverIO - i think SS' last great movie (2005) -- one that you can watch over and over -- was War of the Worlds. Alas, a remake and based on a classic story ... but still great cinema. Lincoln is a very good movie (2012), but not classic Spielberg.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2026, 9:56 PM
@GeneralZod - That was probably his last great genre movie before DD. As far as Lincoln goes though, there just weren't enough vampires in that movie for my taste.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 6/13/2026, 11:53 AM
Disclosure day was incredibly boring and didn’t pay off.

Master of the Universe was a fun film and didn’t try to be anything more.

MOTU is the better film.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/13/2026, 4:19 PM
@DrCigarettes - MOTU was a confused mess. Disclosure Day doesn’t match what everyone wants from it but DD is consistent with itself and its individual qualities are all many levels above He-man lol
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/13/2026, 11:54 AM
Idris Elba was so miss cast. They really ruined a stoic man at arms. Turned him into a drunk
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/13/2026, 12:00 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - he became an alcoholic because of the grief of failing to protect King Randor and his family, his story was about redemption
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/13/2026, 12:25 PM
@KaptainKhaos - was still miscast. Odd accent and odd dialogue
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/13/2026, 12:03 PM
Masters of the universe is awesome. That is all.
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/13/2026, 4:27 PM
@Nonameforme - seems those who watched it generally enjoyed It.
Question is, why the Low turnout?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/14/2026, 12:04 AM
@TantricBoogie - unless it's batman or Spiderman movies just aren't making money these days
heisei24
heisei24 - 6/14/2026, 7:39 AM
@TantricBoogie - nobody cares about He-Man
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:04 PM
This slop doesn't work anymore. Relying on nostalgia and ripping off Gunn's outdated blockbuster style doesn't work in 2026. They need to learn this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 12:06 PM
@FireGunn - do you ever watch anything that you criticize? Or just say what the internet herd is saying? 😅
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:31 PM
@vectorsigma - If I relied on what the internet spat, I'd like supershit and this new DCU. I'd be excited for the garbage the Marvel is about to release
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/13/2026, 4:20 PM
@FireGunn - nothing about it that’s like a Gunn film though. 🤷‍♂️
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/14/2026, 8:04 AM
@Lucasberg - MOTU copies the Gunn formula to a tee
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/14/2026, 9:34 AM
@FireGunn - oh dang, I thought you were talking about Disclosure Day.

I would agree with you that He-man does in fact copy the Gunn formula but it’s piss poor even at doing that.

My bad
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/13/2026, 12:06 PM
As for Disclosure Day, it just proves that Spielberg is beyond washed and needs to retire. Horrible film

Reboot the MCU and DCU
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/13/2026, 12:15 PM
Spielberg needs to hang it up, he’s like those old boxers that keep coming back for one more go, only to get KO’d again

Disclosure Day is not going to reach the $300 million it needs. It too is going to flop.

This is the summer of flops.
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