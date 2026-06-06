Man Of Tomorrow: Superman's Suit Takes Heavy Damage During Lex Luthor Battle In New Set Photos

It looks like Superman is going to need a new suit in Man of Tomorrow.

Filming is underway in Atlanta, and these latest photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman sequel reveal our best look yet at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) facing off against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit.

Previous shots showed an incensed Supes laying a beatdown on his nemesis, but it looks like the villain manages to hit back with a powerful blast. It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit takes heavy damage.

These clearer shots also reveal that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is pretty much identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

Gunn has also shared an image of Superman approaching his Fortress of Solitude, but the hashtag indicates that it's from the previous movie.

Check out the set photos at the links below.

JULY 9 2027 CANT COME SOON ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/agJkBtPIPj — desiree ⟢ brosnahoult lovergirl (@everbore) June 6, 2026

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult filming "Superman: Man of Tomorrow" in Atlanta



05/06/26 pic.twitter.com/goNKFF8CSw — 🐤 (@hsufhkshndk11) June 6, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.