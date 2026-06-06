Man Of Tomorrow: Superman's Suit Takes Heavy Damage During Lex Luthor Battle In New Set Photos

Man Of Tomorrow: Superman's Suit Takes Heavy Damage During Lex Luthor Battle In New Set Photos

These latest photos from the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow reveal a much clearer look at Superman after being hit with a blast from Lex Luthor's Warsuit canon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

It looks like Superman is going to need a new suit in Man of Tomorrow.

Filming is underway in Atlanta, and these latest photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman sequel reveal our best look yet at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) facing off against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit.

Previous shots showed an incensed Supes laying a beatdown on his nemesis, but it looks like the villain manages to hit back with a powerful blast. It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit takes heavy damage.

These clearer shots also reveal that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is pretty much identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

Gunn has also shared an image of Superman approaching his Fortress of Solitude, but the hashtag indicates that it's from the previous movie.

Check out the set photos at the links below.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2026, 2:52 PM
I love how much the bright colors for both Superman’s and Lex’s suit pop!!.

In regards to Superman’s tweaked look , I like the longer hair and the slightly different collar is nice (even though I didn’t mind the the previous one) but it also seems more form fitting to David’s physique which is good too.

Also is the “S”Symbol a bit bigger then the one from the previous suit or not?.

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 6/6/2026, 2:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They both look like they just stepped out of a comic book, which looks great to me and is something so many people were asking for after the Snyder verse and also in terms of some of the Marvel costumes too of late
RolandD
RolandD - 6/6/2026, 2:52 PM
It’s the same general suit as last year‘s movie but it’s definitely been altered to be more formfitting. Who knows, we might get a completely different style suit after this. This Superman‘s always getting a beat down. Oh wait a minute he delivered the beat down. Also, in one of the photos there’s a Scott Snyder Easter egg, which is quite cool
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2026, 3:00 PM
@RolandD - yeah , the easter egg is cool.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/6/2026, 3:11 PM
@RolandD - I don't know if it's more form-fitting, but Corenswet definitely bulked up a little since the last film.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/6/2026, 3:16 PM
@JackDeth - Excellent point! That could be it
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/6/2026, 2:56 PM
Yes, destroy it Lex! Then maybe we can get a proper Superman suit with form fitting undies and no awful collar.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2026, 2:56 PM
good, the more damage that sh1t suit takes the more of a chance there is that he'll get a new one.
User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/6/2026, 2:56 PM
New suit incoming
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/6/2026, 3:08 PM
See you in 2034
RolandD
RolandD - 6/6/2026, 3:14 PM
@kallel - That is a really nice look. I will say that the actual suits that Reeves wore, while the design was great, the material looks cheap.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/6/2026, 3:11 PM
Overall I like the suit, especially since it looks like it has been altered to make it more form fitting. I like the color, I like the trunks and the fact that the cape has the yellow S shield. I would prefer the more traditional collar and that would be OK with losing the lines on the suit. I mean if I really had what I want, I would prefer the more traditional shaped S. That said I’m OK with a suit even as it is now, especially since it is tighter and of course he would need to have one that’s not damaged.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/6/2026, 3:12 PM
That suit is defo tighter, it looks less foamy like supergirl's suit.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 6/6/2026, 3:16 PM
Gunn is sticking with the underoos I pricks with the suit still.

I can’t wait to see this movie. Superman was never has been even a Top 65 hero for me personally, but my favorite things about Cavill’s and Clrensweat’s performances are how vulnerable they were/are. Superman is nearly indestructible, but he’s also a man (or, alien) just trying to find his place in the world.

That’s the main reason I support Gunn changing the word to “human” too.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 6/6/2026, 3:17 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X - edit: *I phucks with the suit…
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/6/2026, 3:27 PM
Oof, right in the baggy stomach area.

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