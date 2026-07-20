Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Looks Jacked As He Preps For Man Of Tomorrow; James Gunn Reveals Cut Cameo

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Looks Jacked As He Preps For Man Of Tomorrow; James Gunn Reveals Cut Cameo

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre has been spotted looking jacked as he gears up to return as John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, while James Gunn has revealed that he had to scrap a reality TV star's cameo.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn is busy shooting Man of Tomorrow, a movie that's packed with characters from the wider DCU. However, there's at least one cameo that won't be happening in the DC Studios co-CEO's Superman sequel.

Survivor alum Rick Devens is currently competing in Big Brother, a show that Gunn is a self-confessed superfan of. He's previously suggested that past winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur could cameo in a future DC project, and it turns out that he offered Devens the same opportunity.

However, he had to turn Gunn down because he knew he'd be busy with Big Brother when cameras were rolling on the movie. "He was gonna appear in the background of [Man of Tomorrow], but he had to cancel (his awesome wife and kids still came). He couldn't tell me why, but [he] told me I'd be excited. Obviously, I was!"

So, it was just meant to be a fun background cameo, and nothing too significant. Still, for Gunn's fellow Big Brother fans, this would have been a neat Easter Egg.

A character who is expected to have more than just a blink-and-you'd-miss-it appearance in Man of Tomorrow is John Stewart. Aaron Pierre will make his DCU debut as the Green Lantern Corps hero in HBO's Lanterns, and a team-up with Superman makes sense if Earth is about to come under threat from an extraterrestrial threat like Brainiac.

A new photo of the actor has surfaced on social media, where he's supposedly prepping for his Man of Tomorrow role. Pierre is looking absolutely jacked, and with Lanterns likely a relatively grounded tale, it may be his big-screen debut that sees John embrace his role as a full-fledged superhero.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/20/2026, 9:08 AM
Lanterns next month! Can't. Wait.
Astroman
Astroman - 7/20/2026, 9:10 AM
Hope it’s a pleasant surprise but lots to be skeptical about after them trailers.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:13 AM
@Astroman - Agreed, and killing Hal (like we all expected) is ridiculous and amounts to “fridging” the old guy. And good or bad, they need to fire Gunn’s costume designer ASAP
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/20/2026, 9:45 AM
@Astroman - Same.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/20/2026, 9:26 AM
Was a big fan of Rick in his first season. If we was able to make fire, he definitely would've won.
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/20/2026, 9:45 AM
I like Aaron Pierre. He sounds like a very humble guy. Hoping he has a good career making some good movies. I love how these British actors can do American accents so perfectly. I'm in North America but my mother-in-law is British and I would sometimes do the British accent and use British slang with her and she gets a good laugh out of it. But she tells me not to do that when I go to the UK.

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