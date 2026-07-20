Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Looks Jacked As He Preps For Man Of Tomorrow; James Gunn Reveals Cut Cameo

James Gunn is busy shooting Man of Tomorrow, a movie that's packed with characters from the wider DCU. However, there's at least one cameo that won't be happening in the DC Studios co-CEO's Superman sequel.

Survivor alum Rick Devens is currently competing in Big Brother, a show that Gunn is a self-confessed superfan of. He's previously suggested that past winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur could cameo in a future DC project, and it turns out that he offered Devens the same opportunity.

However, he had to turn Gunn down because he knew he'd be busy with Big Brother when cameras were rolling on the movie. "He was gonna appear in the background of [Man of Tomorrow], but he had to cancel (his awesome wife and kids still came). He couldn't tell me why, but [he] told me I'd be excited. Obviously, I was!"

So, it was just meant to be a fun background cameo, and nothing too significant. Still, for Gunn's fellow Big Brother fans, this would have been a neat Easter Egg.

A character who is expected to have more than just a blink-and-you'd-miss-it appearance in Man of Tomorrow is John Stewart. Aaron Pierre will make his DCU debut as the Green Lantern Corps hero in HBO's Lanterns, and a team-up with Superman makes sense if Earth is about to come under threat from an extraterrestrial threat like Brainiac.

A new photo of the actor has surfaced on social media, where he's supposedly prepping for his Man of Tomorrow role. Pierre is looking absolutely jacked, and with Lanterns likely a relatively grounded tale, it may be his big-screen debut that sees John embrace his role as a full-fledged superhero.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.