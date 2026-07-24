Man Of Tomorrow Star Adria Arjona Dodges Wonder Woman Casting Question: "I'm Going To Go Now"

DC Studios isn't bringing Man of Tomorrow to Comic-Con this weekend. Clayface was briefly touched on during Jim Lee's panel yesterday, and Lanterns will be showcased later tonight, but that's likely it for the DCU in San Diego.

Adria Arjona is at the event, though, and dodged a question about rumours she's playing Wonder Woman in the 2027 Superman sequel.

"I'm going to go now," she says in the video below, where the actress is joined by Onslaught co-star Drew Starkey to promote Adam Wingard's new thriller. After jokingly walking off the set, Arjona continued to avoid addressing the speculation by instead praising filmmaker James Gunn.

"I love James so much. Funny that you ask. me that, James gave me my first movie ever," the Andor star enthused. "The first movie I ever stepped on was a James Gunn and Peter Safran movie. They are family, and I am so happy to be part of the DC universe."

With Arjona stopping short of denying reports that she's playing Wonder Woman, the speculation will continue. It wouldn't be a bad idea to set the record straight sooner rather than later, as DC Studios runs the risk of disappointing fans if they get their hopes up to see the Amazon and she doesn't appear.

Man of Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very busy movie, though Brainiac attacking Earth does warrant the "Justice Gang" coming together to try and stop him. The focus is still expected to be primarily on Superman and Lex Luthor, though Gunn has somewhat muddied the waters by saying this isn't a sequel to his 2025 DCU movie.

As for the long-awaited Wonder Woman reboot, Ana Nogueira is writing the screenplay. It's unclear whether that's still the case after the largely negative reaction to Supergirl from fans and critics.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona will also star. However, as we mentioned above, we still don't know whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of them, and there's always a chance the Diana Prince rumblings don't pan out. We'll have to wait and see.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.