Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Calls Her "My DC Superhero" At CinemaCon

Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Calls Her &quot;My DC Superhero&quot; At CinemaCon

Adria Arjona has confirmed that she's joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, but is she playing Maxima or... someone else?

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2026 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

The news broke this week that Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man) has joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing for the role of Maxima(?) alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

Though the above actresses are believed to have been in line to play the villainous Maxima, the trades seem to be split about which character Arjona has actually been cast as, and speculation continues to mount that she will play the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn, who often welcomes new cast members via social media, has not responded to the reports, but Arjona herself has now confirmed her casting - though not her character - on Instagram.

Arjona is also set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in a new take on The Thomas Crown Affair, and the Sinners Oscar winner welcomed her to the CinemaCon stage as "the new member of the DC universe!" during last night's Amazon MGM Studios presentation.

Interestingly, Jordan then greeted his co-star as "his DC superhero."

Fans might be reading too much into this, but the word "superhero" has only fuelled speculation that Arjona will play the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Here's what Gunn had to say about potentially casting Arjona as Diana last year.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2026, 9:09 AM
@MarkCassidy - Perhaps the click-baitiest headline ever on this site. Congratulations?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2026, 9:12 AM
@Lisa89 - Nothing clickbaity there whatsoever. Arjona confirmed her casting, and Jordan introduced her as his dc superhero... just like the headline says. I think there's a fundamental misunderstanding of what actually constitutes clickbait among many on this site.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2026, 9:17 AM
@MarkCassidy - Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Introduces Her As “My DC Superhero" At CinemaCon

Was that so hard?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/16/2026, 9:17 AM
@MarkCassidy - I'd argue that Michael B Jordan would know more than what has been publicly reported and him addressing her as a superhero could imply that she will be a hero and not a villain adding credence to the rumors she is WW.

I wouldn't say this is click bate. Rumor articles are definitely more click baity than this
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2026, 9:19 AM
@Lisa89 - What's the diffrence? Also, that headline wouldn't fit... I had one character left.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2026, 9:21 AM
@MarkCassidy - Oh I see, you think it reads like Jordan is playing a DC hero? That was not my intention I assure you. Again, I'm only working with limited space.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2026, 9:36 AM
@MarkCassidy - Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Calls Her “My DC Superhero" At CinemaCon

There. That’s two less characters. It still can be fixed, you know.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2026, 9:42 AM
@Lisa89 - Done... maybe you should be writing for the site 😂
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2026, 9:50 AM
@MarkCassidy - Thank you for your understanding.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2026, 10:03 AM
The original headline was:

Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Introduces His “DC Superhero" At CinemaCon
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/16/2026, 9:18 AM
Definitely got my hopes up thinking Jordan was cast in the DCU lol.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/16/2026, 9:19 AM
Confirmed. A gender and race swapped static shock lolz
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/16/2026, 9:20 AM
User Comment Image

Also, once again, Hollywood has digitally resurrected a deceased actor in a tacky ugly cashgrab.

?si=P65c5fhsvMlZv40r
Reginator
Reginator - 4/16/2026, 9:35 AM
@Feralwookiee - its going to continue. live actors are on the way out.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/16/2026, 9:30 AM
So we have a Circe...

User Comment Image

...and a Wonder Woman

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/16/2026, 9:33 AM
I'm not against her playing Diana, but I REALLY want to see someone bigger get the role. I trust the casting process though and I know if she gets the role it's because she handled the screen testing better than anyone else. Corenswet was always my pick, so I was really glad he nailed the screen tests. I still think de Dominici would be a better fit for Diana, but I'm not in the room and I just want to make sure my pick gets a chance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 9:37 AM
@JackDeth - I get yah

However I personally don’t think she’s Diana and will be Maxima with MBJ just misspeaking here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 9:38 AM
Cool , looking forward to seeing Adria in the DCU!!.

Also hearing nothing but rave reviews for the footage shown for MBJ’s remake/reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair at Cinemacon with some likening it to Nolan or James Bond in terms of feel & visuals.

User Comment Image
hainesy
hainesy - 4/16/2026, 9:48 AM
I hope this is true because she's dating Jason Mamoa, so we will be able to say "Lobo is banging Wonder Woman"
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/16/2026, 9:52 AM
...
*sigh*
Is there a WW script?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/16/2026, 9:58 AM
@UltimaRex - No, but the theory is she's been cast as WW in Man of Tomorrow.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/16/2026, 10:05 AM
@MarkCassidy - Gunn has said that he didn't want to do a cameo for either WW or Batman without a solo script ready to go. I'd find the quote, but its years ago and Gunn talks a LOT.

So, unless there's a secret WW script on Gunn desk, she's probably Maxima...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 9:53 AM
I’m still hoping Monica Barbaro atleast gets a shot when/if casting for Diana happens (if Adria already does not have the role)….

She has the grace , elegance , strength and vulnerability to play the character imo!!.

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/16/2026, 9:59 AM
If she is playing Diana, the smart move would be to release a great shot of her suited up and get ahead of it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/16/2026, 10:14 AM
Oh, here we go… now “my DC superhero” has turned into a full-blown Wonder Woman conspiracy overnight.

Let’s keep this [frick]ing simple.

Adria Arjona is cast. That’s the only [frick]ing confirmed part.

Everything else? People are reading way too much into one throwaway line from [frick]ing Michael B. Jordan.

“Superhero” could mean anything, Maxima, another role, or just him hyping her up on stage.

But instead of waiting, everyone’s already jumped to the [frick]ing conclusion that “it must be Diana.”

Why?

Because people need answers now instead of letting the universe [frick]ing unfold properly.

Same pattern every [frick]ing time.

Gunn hasn’t said a word, the role isn’t confirmed, and somehow the conclusion is already locked in.

Relax.

Not every casting is a reveal.
Not every comment is a clue.

Sometimes it’s just an actor joining a film and people overthinking it to [frick]ing death.

We’ll find out when they want us to.

For [frick]s sake

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