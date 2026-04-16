Adria Arjona Confirms Man Of Tomorrow Casting; Michael B. Jordan Calls Her "My DC Superhero" At CinemaCon

The news broke this week that Adria Arjona (Andor, Hit Man) has joined the cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow after testing for the role of Maxima(?) alongside Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

Though the above actresses are believed to have been in line to play the villainous Maxima, the trades seem to be split about which character Arjona has actually been cast as, and speculation continues to mount that she will play the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn, who often welcomes new cast members via social media, has not responded to the reports, but Arjona herself has now confirmed her casting - though not her character - on Instagram.

Arjona is also set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in a new take on The Thomas Crown Affair, and the Sinners Oscar winner welcomed her to the CinemaCon stage as "the new member of the DC universe!" during last night's Amazon MGM Studios presentation.

Interestingly, Jordan then greeted his co-star as "his DC superhero."

Fans might be reading too much into this, but the word "superhero" has only fuelled speculation that Arjona will play the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Here's what Gunn had to say about potentially casting Arjona as Diana last year.

“I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman. She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way. She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her.”

Greeting his Thomas Crown Affair co-star on stage, Michael B Jordan hugged Adria Arjona and audibly called her his "DC superhero" 👀 — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) April 16, 2026

Adria Arjona presenting ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ at #CinemaCon today❤️ pic.twitter.com/vs5eP15OJz — Best of Adria Arjona (@adriaasource) April 16, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.