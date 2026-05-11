Man Of Tomorrow Casts Sinqua Walls; Details On His Role Are "Being Kept In A Lead-Lined Safe"

Man Of Tomorrow Casts Sinqua Walls; Details On His Role Are &quot;Being Kept In A Lead-Lined Safe&quot;

Another new cast addition to James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow here, with White Men Can't Jump star Sinqua Walls set to join the sequel in an undisclosed role...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 11, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Cameras are now rolling on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, and we have word on another new addition to the cast.

THR reports that Sinqua Walls (White Men Can't Jump, The Blackening, Friday Night Lights) has joined the cast of the Superman sequel, but details on his character are still under wraps. The trade notes that information on his role is being kept "in a lead-lined safe."

Walls' casting follows the recent news that Matthew Lillard (Scream, Daredevil: Born Again season 2) has also signed on in an undisclosed role.

Fans have been speculating that these actors could be playing any number of established DC Comics superheroes, such as Plastic Man and Martian Manhunter, but with so many other Metahuman characters involved already, we'd say it's unlikely.

So far, no Man of Tomorrow set photos have found their way online, but Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) has shared a behind-the-scenes shot to his Instagram Stories. 

We weren't really sure what to make of Flag in Superman, but he was firmly established as a villain (depending on your perspective, to be fair) in Peacemaker season 2. Gunn has already confirmed that we won't necessarily follow the Paradise (the alternate dimension Flag stranded Chris Smith on) storyline in MOT, so Flag might well be preparing for "war" against Brainiac here.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/11/2026, 6:16 PM
Steel, duh.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/11/2026, 6:18 PM
he'll never beat the OG
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MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/11/2026, 6:19 PM
Shawn, that you??
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mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 6:19 PM
After watching James Gunn Superman 2025. Im NOT interested in his generic version of Superman with the Viltramite heritage. Having Supergirl call him a bitch at the end of his movie & Krypto to Piss on his image in the newpaper for Supergirls movie was fitting for this character. This DC is bad from the start. Creature Commandos TANKED Peacemaker was CANCELLED, Superman 2025 was YANKED early for UNDERPERFORMING. Gunn has a SMALL following not large enough to give a project decent numbers. 😂🤣🤣🤣🙈🧐
PS118
PS118 - 5/11/2026, 6:20 PM
It would be so awesome to get Steel.
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 6:21 PM
@PS118 - 😂😂🤣🤣like thats what a grown man been waiting to see! 😂🤣🤣🤣🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Sominan
Sominan - 5/11/2026, 6:23 PM
In Gunn we trust!

#DCAlliance
mck13
mck13 - 5/11/2026, 6:23 PM
Bet you hes the HERO 9nthis film like Mr Terrific was in Superman 2025 when all he did was suit up & cry😂🤣😂

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