Man Of Tomorrow Casts Sinqua Walls; Details On His Role Are "Being Kept In A Lead-Lined Safe"

Cameras are now rolling on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, and we have word on another new addition to the cast.

THR reports that Sinqua Walls (White Men Can't Jump, The Blackening, Friday Night Lights) has joined the cast of the Superman sequel, but details on his character are still under wraps. The trade notes that information on his role is being kept "in a lead-lined safe."

Walls' casting follows the recent news that Matthew Lillard (Scream, Daredevil: Born Again season 2) has also signed on in an undisclosed role.

Fans have been speculating that these actors could be playing any number of established DC Comics superheroes, such as Plastic Man and Martian Manhunter, but with so many other Metahuman characters involved already, we'd say it's unlikely.

So far, no Man of Tomorrow set photos have found their way online, but Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) has shared a behind-the-scenes shot to his Instagram Stories.

We weren't really sure what to make of Flag in Superman, but he was firmly established as a villain (depending on your perspective, to be fair) in Peacemaker season 2. Gunn has already confirmed that we won't necessarily follow the Paradise (the alternate dimension Flag stranded Chris Smith on) storyline in MOT, so Flag might well be preparing for "war" against Brainiac here.

New story from Frank Grillo pic.twitter.com/ScQ2VTVqmH — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) May 11, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.