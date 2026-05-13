Man Of Tomorrow BTS Look Reveals Nicholas Hoult As A Battle-Damaged Lex Luthor

Man Of Tomorrow BTS Look Reveals Nicholas Hoult As A Battle-Damaged Lex Luthor

Man of Tomorrow actor Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.) has taken to Instagram to share a first look at returning star Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 13, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Filming has been underway on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta for a couple of weeks at this stage, but we have yet to see any photos from the set make their way online.

Frank Grillo, who will reprise his Superman and Peacemaker role as Rick Flag Sr., has been sharing some behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram, however, and the Captain America: Civil War actor has now revealed a first look at returning star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Hoult is sitting beside Grillo in the makeup chair, as both actors are in the process of getting some cuts and bruises applied.

"The building of a broken face courtesy of many. They can't take me down alone. Not even Lex Luthor," writes Grillo.

Luthor and Flag are clearly going to see some action in the movie, but is Grillo indicating that they'll take a few swings at each other here?

Check out the BTS shots below, along with a new teaser for Supergirl.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/13/2026, 3:21 PM
First!

man, i miss those days

also, this movie seems wayyyy overstuffed but i hope its good
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/13/2026, 3:22 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - it will be.

Join us #DCAlliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/13/2026, 3:25 PM
Battle-damaged Lex already? Oh for [frick]’s sake, inject this directly into my [frick]ing veins 😂

This is exactly why Hoult was such a [frick]ing smart casting choice. The guy can do arrogant, intelligent, unhinged, and [frick]ing weirdly human all at the same [frick]ing time.

And let’s not ignore what Gunn’s clearly setting up here:
Lex isn’t just sitting in a chair barking orders like another generic [frick]ing billionaire villain.

This [frick]ing version is getting dragged through the mud physically and [frick]ing psychologically.

Meanwhile DC haters were crying that the DCU had “no direction” while Gunn’s over here building actual character dynamics between Superman, Lex, Flag Sr, Brainiac, Lanterns, Supergirl…

The connective tissue is already there if people would stop doomposting for five [frick]ing bloody minutes.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/13/2026, 3:25 PM
When Rick Flag finally dies in MOT
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/13/2026, 3:33 PM
@MisterBones - I liked Rick as a protagonist in CC. Don't know why they chose to ruin him along with everyone else in Peacemaker season 2.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/13/2026, 3:31 PM
Superman, Lex, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, Maxima, Engineer, and Rick Flag vs. Brainiac.

Is this not just a Justice League International movie?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 5/13/2026, 3:40 PM
RE :>>>>""I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me.""

"Midwestern values" with otherwise inexplicable Southern (or Southern-coded) parents.

Also, can we finally bury this fiction that Midwesterners have some kind of ineffable moral superiority or 'Salt-of-the-Earth' goodness-superiorty over their Coastal (And big city) 'Librul' cousins?

If Superman existed in the America that we know in reality, Midwesterners would be demanding his deportation as an undocumented "illegal (.....literal) alien".

Let's also not forget that Barack Obama was raised by his midwestern mother and grandparents, and yet in the minds of many of these 'midwesterners', it still wasn't enough to overcome the 'black' in him.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 5/13/2026, 3:45 PM
Didn't like N Hoult as Luthor if Im being honest, was so cringe when he cried at the end. Luther doesn't cry ...he's a psychopath !
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 5/13/2026, 3:53 PM
@JackDeth - nah, liked him in Xmen and Mad-max, he ain't no Luthor! It was like something out of SNL him in the control room with his goons.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/13/2026, 3:54 PM
@emeraldtaurus - No, he's a sociopath and a narcissist. His crying was out of frustration and self-pity and it was perfect for his lowest moment. He lost and he knew it. That's what happens when a narcissist crashes out. They break ALL the way down to nothing.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 5/13/2026, 4:04 PM
@JackDeth - still, wasn't buying it ! Hoult just wasn't evil enough. In actual fact ...I don't think they've ever got Luthor right live action. The animated series was the closest.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/13/2026, 3:46 PM
Grillo is like an edgy teen on his instagram
Colton
Colton - 5/13/2026, 3:49 PM
That is just so [frick]ing cringe. Start as you mean to go I suppose 🤢
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/13/2026, 4:02 PM
James Gunn Superman was Just Okay nothing special.

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