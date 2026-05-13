Man Of Tomorrow BTS Look Reveals Nicholas Hoult As A Battle-Damaged Lex Luthor

Filming has been underway on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta for a couple of weeks at this stage, but we have yet to see any photos from the set make their way online.

Frank Grillo, who will reprise his Superman and Peacemaker role as Rick Flag Sr., has been sharing some behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram, however, and the Captain America: Civil War actor has now revealed a first look at returning star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Hoult is sitting beside Grillo in the makeup chair, as both actors are in the process of getting some cuts and bruises applied.

"The building of a broken face courtesy of many. They can't take me down alone. Not even Lex Luthor," writes Grillo.

Luthor and Flag are clearly going to see some action in the movie, but is Grillo indicating that they'll take a few swings at each other here?

Check out the BTS shots below, along with a new teaser for Supergirl.

New look behind the scenes of Man of Tomorrow, featuring Nicholas Hoult being prepped for Lex Luthor.



(via Frank Grillo) pic.twitter.com/wLxM31Un4t — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) May 13, 2026

Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr) new IG story:



"The building of a broken face courtesy of many. They can't take me down alone. Not even Lex Luthor" pic.twitter.com/aa2zQkov4C — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) May 13, 2026

Look out, #Supergirl is coming to a city near you! Only in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/XJef15eoEN — Supergirl (@supergirl) May 13, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.