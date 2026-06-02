Masters Of The Universe Interview: James Wilkinson Reveals How Mekaneck Was Brought To Life (Exclusive)

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen for an epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Among the Heroic Warriors who fight alongside He-Man is Mekaneck, played in Masters of the Universe by James Wilkinson, a British stunt performer and actor who takes on his biggest role yet in the upcoming blockbuster.

We recently caught up with James to learn more about how he brought Mekaneck to life on screen in the highly anticipated reboot. Taking us through the audition process to what it was like stepping onto set with so many other iconic characters, the actor also reveals how it feels to become an action figure and what his hopes are for the hero moving forward.

James also reflects on the practical and CG effects that created a cartoon-accurate Mekaneck and reveals his personal connection to the long-running franchise.

We want to extend a huge thank you to James for taking the time to answer our questions. Remember, you can see him in action as Masters of the Universe's Mekaneck when the movie opens in theaters worldwide later this week.

How did Masters of the Universe first come your way, and what was it about the role of Mekaneck that immediately appealed to you?

It came like most projects do for an auditioning actor, through an audition. You try not to get too emotionally attached until you’re booked, but then after you get the call you’re like, "Oh… this is friggin’ Masters of the Universe. Ok, here we go." I love that Mekaneck is so instantly recognisable. He’s got one of the most outrageous designs in the whole universe. He’s literally a bloke with a massively extendable neck who uses it in combat. Amazing. I really enjoyed playing him as though none of that is remotely unusual. He’s not self-aware about it. He’s just a dude doing his job. Need reconnaissance? Need someone thwacked from fifteen feet away? No worries, he’s got you.

Can you walk us through the audition process and how it felt to learn you'd actually be joining this incredible cast?

The audition process was honestly so much fun in and of itself. Liang Yang, Andy Lister and their core team really put me through my paces in a two-hour stunt audition. It was just me and Stephen Adentan in the stunt rehearsal studio at Sky Studios Elstree. We did everything from fight choreography, laser blast reactions and sword work to pad work. I remember launching myself with what was probably a bit too much airtime, fully spear-tackling a massive punching bag into a crash mat and then absolutely battering it. Steff, who ended up booking Moss Man, was incredible. There was this really pure competitive energy between us where you’re both thinking, "Right… I’m going to have to raise my game here." We were learning loads of choreography at speed, doing wire work, getting fired high into the air on a hydraulic rig and landing in superhero poses, before filming the self tape completely drenched in sweat. I walked out of that audition thinking, honestly, even if I don’t get the job, that was the most fun I’ve ever had in an audition. Then when the call came through that I’d actually booked it… that’s when it really hit. "Oh wow… I’m actually joining Masters of the Universe."

Mekaneck has such a distinctive look in the franchise. What was it like stepping into the practical costume for the first time, and how much did that help you find the character?

Massive credit to Richard Sale, who designed the costume, the team at FBFX who built it, and Davey Ball, who helped get me into it every day on set like a Formula One pit crew. The first time I wore the fully finished suit was during the camera test, which was also the first time I met Travis Knight. Thinking about it, I’m not sure he ever properly saw me without some percentage of Mekaneck attached to me. The suit was surprisingly mobile. I could kick and punch no problem apart from the huge chest piece, which meant I ended up twisting my whole body into punches… but honestly that looked more cinematic anyway. It absolutely helped me find the character because you automatically hold yourself differently in that costume. You feel like a superhero. I found myself standing with my hands on my hips, staring off into the distance for absolutely no reason.

Alongside the practical elements, this movie also makes extensive use of visual effects. How did you balance acting against what was physically on set with imagining the larger world that would be added in post-production?

There was actually a huge amount physically there on set, which makes a massive difference. We’d walk into these battle environments and there were real explosions going off, debris mortars kicking dirt everywhere, fires burning all over the place… you genuinely felt like you were in the middle of a war zone. The main CGI challenge I had to contend with was the fact that my neck doesn’t actually stretch in real life. There were scenes where I had to play as though it was flying all over the battlefield while stunt performers were taking wrecks left, right and centre, all timed perfectly to where my neck was supposedly hitting them.

What can you tell us about this version of Mekaneck? How does he fit into the story, and what does he bring to the world of Masters of the Universe?

This version of Mekaneck is very much a capable, reliable part of the team. He’s an asset in a fight and someone you’d want around when things kick off, even if he is a bit of an oddball. What I liked about him is that he doesn’t feel like he’s there for show he holds his own. There’s a confidence to him, but also a bit of personality in the way he operates. I’d definitely hang out with him.

The film is packed with iconic characters and larger-than-life heroes. What was it like being on set with them, and do you remember your first time seeing Nicholas Galitzine fully suited up as He-Man?

It took a while to get used to seeing all these life-sized toys walking around set. The first time I saw Nick as He-Man was when we were hanging around the trailers. He’d just come off a scene and was in full get-up — it was pretty majestic. We were all just standing there grinning, saying how cool he looked.

One of the standout moments in the final trailer features Mekaneck alongside Idris Elba's Man-At-Arms. What was it like working with Idris, and are there any interactions or scenes with him or any other actors that stand out as particular favourites?

Idris’s costume was similar in weight and structure to mine, so there was a shared understanding of what it’s like wearing that stuff all day. I remember Davey asking if I wanted to take some of my costume off between setups, and I’d look over at Idris who was still in full armour and say, "nah, I’m good, I’ll stick it out."

For many actors, it can take years to land a role that comes with its own action figure, character poster, and place in a beloved franchise. What does it mean to you to see yourself immortalised as part of the Masters of the Universe universe?

It’s so surreal to think about, really. I worked for years to get to this point, not with the goal of ending up as an action figure or part of a massive franchise, but just to be working at this level, on something this scale, with this calibre of creative professionals. It’s wild. So when you step back and reflect on the journey, the graft, the uncertainty along the way, and then suddenly you’re standing inside this world that, as a kid, you’d have thought was out of reach, it does feel quite emotional. It’s not really about the idea of being "immortalised" in that sense — it’s more about being part of something you respected and admired from afar, and realising you’ve managed to find your way into it.

Did you have any history with Masters of the Universe before joining the film? Given how passionate fans are and the legacy of these characters, did you feel a responsibility to honour what came before while helping create something new?

I was aware of Masters of the Universe culturally growing up, but it was actually my older sister who was the real fan, so she definitely made me aware of how big a deal it is. Travis has really struck the perfect balance with it. There’s a real respect for the legacy and what fans love about these characters, but also something new for audiences who might be coming to it fresh. You don’t want to alienate new people to the franchise, but the spirit of what made Masters of the Universe special is still at the core of the film.

Looking beyond Masters of the Universe, what's next for you? Are there any particular genres, franchises, or even superhero roles that you'd love to tackle in the future?

I’m training a lot with swords right now and there’s quite a bit in the pipeline in that space, which I’m really enjoying. For me it’s always about interesting characters first, but I’m very comfortable in that action, physical storytelling world. I’m definitely one of the nerds when it comes to those genres. Whether it’s superhero films, or those big historical swords and sandals or Viking epics, that kind of world is exciting to me.

Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, if Mekaneck returns in a sequel, what would you like to explore with the character that audiences haven't seen yet?

If they draw from some of the previous iterations of Mekaneck, there’s a lot of interesting history to pull from. He has a pretty tragic origin and owes Man-At-Arms his life, but what I like about him is that despite all of that, he still has this really upbeat energy. If he comes back for a sequel, it would be great to explore that more — how someone with that kind of past still shows up the way he does, and what that says about his outlook on life.

Masters of the Universe opens in UK cinemas on June 3, and arrives in the U.S. on June 5.