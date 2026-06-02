Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Superman's Longer Hair And A Larger Chest Logo

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Superman's Longer Hair And A Larger Chest Logo

New high-quality photos from the set of Man of Tomorrow reveal a much better look at David Corenswet as the DCU's Superman, including some noteworthy changes that have been made to his suit.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 02, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Thanks to Just Jared, we have some high-quality shots of David Corenswet's Superman on the set of Man of Tomorrow. Since we last saw him, the hero's hair has grown a little, as has the "S" logo on his chest.

Beyond that, the costume looks largely the same, though it might be a little more form-fitting this time (which could just be down to Corenswet getting even bulkier). The cape also looks a tad longer, while that collar is more in line with "The New 52" suit. Hopefully, filmmaker James Gunn will share an official photo of the Kryptonian hero in due course.

Set photos for Superman revealed early looks at the title character, the Justice Gang, and several other key scenes, so we can only hope that we eventually get similar sneak peeks in the days and weeks ahead. If we're really lucky, that will include Brainiac. 

Talking to fans on Threads, Gunn shared a few more details about Lex Luthor's Warsuit, writing, "[Nicholas Hoult] can move incredibly well. It's unbelievably mobile. And yeah, in the movie version, he's added unbreakable Lexiglas."

That explains the dome on top, though Lex—a normal human—having something to protect his head does make logical sense even if it isn't necessarily something we've seen on the page. 

Gunn also confirmed that what we saw in the first-look photo was "100% practical" and said it was made by "Judianna Makovsky and her team with Legacy Effects." This likely means that Hoult will see a fair bit of action on set.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 11:53 AM
When does the Snyderverse return to Netflix?
TJJones96
TJJones96 - 6/2/2026, 12:16 PM
@slickrickdesigns - check your toilet. Should be there already
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/2/2026, 12:23 PM
@TJJones96 - can’t see past the clog that James Gunn’s Superman caused.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/2/2026, 12:35 PM
@slickrickdesigns - James Gunn was on your toilet?
ferf
ferf - 6/2/2026, 12:37 PM
@slickrickdesigns - when Henry gets his hairline restoration surgery
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/2/2026, 11:55 AM
Is the logo that much larger??
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/2/2026, 12:05 PM
Corenswet is great, but that suit design is so awful.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 12:10 PM
Hell yeah , longer hair Superman baby!!.


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Otherwise the costume does seem mostly the same , more so tweaked in some places then completely new which is fine.

Also Lexiglass lol, I love silly comic stuff like that!!.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/2/2026, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2026, 12:13 PM
@InfinitePunches - that's probably the best suit ever
Repian
Repian - 6/2/2026, 12:11 PM
I'm honestly more excited about The Batman Part II and the mystery surrounding it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/2/2026, 12:17 PM
@Repian - ok…

I’m excited for both since I thought Superman was solid!!.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/2/2026, 12:39 PM
@Repian - Same here; at least Reeves is doing something different with the genre.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/2/2026, 12:12 PM
Like the hair a lot more; the curl is more defined.
Definitely not my favorite suit, but still way better than MoS's.

Another reason Lex has the dome is the probability of being in space fighting Brainiac.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/2/2026, 12:16 PM
Looks exactly the same. Trash.
PS118
PS118 - 6/2/2026, 12:19 PM
Slightly more form fitting. Would have preferred no collar and oval belt buckle
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 6/2/2026, 12:25 PM
Im in the minority, I love the collar.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/2/2026, 12:26 PM
Its less baggy thank God!

I think Gunn is slyly listening to.the valid criticism.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/2/2026, 12:29 PM
Is that hair gonna reach the Return of Superman length it got to when he came back from the dead in the 90s? I’ll take that look for a bit.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/2/2026, 12:34 PM
Can't wait to see how it turns out. Loved Gunn's take despite some glaring issues with the script, I still enjoyed the hell out of it. Made my kids fans of Superman, so it did that right.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/2/2026, 12:44 PM
Love it. He looks great.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/2/2026, 12:57 PM
L1, R2, X, Y,A...Gunn Superman is the corniest, crying, whining version of all including the cartoons. SMFH. Whats the logo on his Superman chest? Is it kingdom come version or Viltramite? Is the suit kryptonian or made on earth out of nerf football material? He just wants to be a human, he doesn't want to be Krypton Last Son. Hes NOT Kal El...not heroic with the stoic strength. Hes a beta male. Soft men misunderstood Henry Cavill's ALPHA MALE heroic, powerful, with stoicism, cuz they doesn't possess that ability or want to be that. They rather be like Gunns Superman, crying over internet memes...diaper & all.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/2/2026, 1:05 PM
I read this quick and thought he had longer chest hair
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/2/2026, 1:08 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

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