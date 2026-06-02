Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Superman's Longer Hair And A Larger Chest Logo

Thanks to Just Jared, we have some high-quality shots of David Corenswet's Superman on the set of Man of Tomorrow. Since we last saw him, the hero's hair has grown a little, as has the "S" logo on his chest.

Beyond that, the costume looks largely the same, though it might be a little more form-fitting this time (which could just be down to Corenswet getting even bulkier). The cape also looks a tad longer, while that collar is more in line with "The New 52" suit. Hopefully, filmmaker James Gunn will share an official photo of the Kryptonian hero in due course.

Set photos for Superman revealed early looks at the title character, the Justice Gang, and several other key scenes, so we can only hope that we eventually get similar sneak peeks in the days and weeks ahead. If we're really lucky, that will include Brainiac.

Talking to fans on Threads, Gunn shared a few more details about Lex Luthor's Warsuit, writing, "[Nicholas Hoult] can move incredibly well. It's unbelievably mobile. And yeah, in the movie version, he's added unbreakable Lexiglas."

That explains the dome on top, though Lex—a normal human—having something to protect his head does make logical sense even if it isn't necessarily something we've seen on the page.

Gunn also confirmed that what we saw in the first-look photo was "100% practical" and said it was made by "Judianna Makovsky and her team with Legacy Effects." This likely means that Hoult will see a fair bit of action on set.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.