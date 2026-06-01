Zack Snyder To Write And Direct Reimagining Of John Carpenter's Escape From New York

We got word that a new take on John Carpenter's Escape from New York was officially moving ahead at StudioCanal at CinemaCon in April, and the project has now enlisted a director who's sure to get fans talking.

THR reports that Zack Snyder (Justice League, Man of Steel, Rebel Moon) will write and direct the new film, which is being described as a "reimagining." The divisive filmmaker will also produce alongside his Stone Quarry production company partners Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Carpenter is also on board as an executive producer.

Details are still under wraps, but the trade believes that "Snyder aims to make a more down and dirty movie, using plenty of practical effects or locations like he did when he remade Dawn of the Dead as his feature debut, than something more overtly slick, such as his later superhero hits, including Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

There have been several attempts to get a reboot of Escape From New York off the ground over the past few years. The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell was believed to be developing a remake of the movie back in 2021, and more recently, 20th Century Studios was said to be in talks with Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Chad Villella, the trio collectively known as Radio Silence (V/H/S, Southbound, Scream), to take the helm of the remake.

There were rumors that star Kurt Russell might be in line to reprise the role of Snake Plissken for the version of the movie Radio Silence was attached to, but it's assumed that a new actor will be cast for Snyder's film.

Russell played the eyepatch-wearing badass in Carpenter's original and his much-maligned sequel, Escape From L.A., and has expressed interest in potentially returning to one of his most iconic roles in the past.

Escape From New York takes place in a crime-ridden United States, which has converted Manhattan Island into the country's sole maximum-security prison. Air Force One is hijacked by anti-government insurgents, who deliberately crash it into the walled borough. Ex-soldier and current federal prisoner Snake Plissken is given just 24 hours to go in and rescue the President of the United States, after which, if successful, he will be pardoned.

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In 1997, a major war between the United States and the Soviet Union is concluding, and the entire island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison. When Air Force One is hijacked and crashes into the island, the president (Donald Pleasence) is taken hostage by a group of inmates. Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a former Special Forces soldier turned criminal, is recruited to retrieve the president in exchange for his own freedom.