The End Of Oak Street Trailer: Ewan McGregor And Anne Hathaway Fight Neighborhood Dinosaurs

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Warner Bros. has unleashed a new trailer and poster for The End of Oak Street, fully pulling back the curtain on the secretive sci-fi movie produced by Star Trek and Star Wars director J.J. Abrams.

The sneak peek establishes that an idyllic suburban neighbourhood has somehow been transported into a land of dinosaurs, and it doesn't take long before the hungry predators are stalking the locals. That includes the Platt family, the main focus of a story many fans are convinced is somehow linked to the Cloverfield franchise.

That's just a theory, of course, and we'd bet on this ultimately being an original sci-fi tale without links to that or any other established properties.

It Follows director David Robert Mitchell steps behind the camera for The End of Oak Street, and recently told Entertainment Weekly, "A few years ago, I was walking through our neighborhood in Michigan, just walking down the street, and I was passing by this garage [with a] chain link fence and garbage cans. And I was struck by the image of, like, 'It'd be really interesting if there was a dinosaur right there.'"

"Just like anybody, the first Jurassic Park movie, I absolutely love. But for me, my language of dinosaur movies goes back much further. I'd be lying if I say that that isn't a movie that I absolutely love because I do. But I wanted to do something different."

"It's the merging of character with spectacle, the way that I think some of those '70s and '80s movies did really well," the filmmaker continued. "There are moments of drama, of terror and suspense, and humor. It really does move through the range."

The End of Oak Street arrives in theaters two weeks after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but with relatively little competition in August, there's every chance the movie ends up being one of the summer's biggest, most unexpected success stories.

"After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown," reads a brief synopsis, "the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings."

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

The End of Oak Street arrives only in theaters and IMAX on August 14.