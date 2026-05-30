Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Reveals Doctor Doom, Cyclops, More; Teases Avengers vs. X-Men

New Avengers: Doomsday promo art has been revealed, featuring another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Victor Von Doom appears suitably terrifying here, and what exactly the former Iron Man will do with this role remains hugely intriguing.

We also have some slightly more cartoonish artwork, once again featuring Doom and an assortment of characters from across the Multiverse: Cyclops, The Thing, Sam Wilson/Captain America, Thor, and Yelena Belova.

Finally, there's a brilliant piece with the logos for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men all colliding (if that isn't used somewhere on an official poster, Marvel Studios is missing a trick).

As well as teasing a clash between the teams, it's hinting at the fact that Earth-616, Earth-828, and Earth-10005 will all collide in a three-way Incursion this December. If Avengers: Doomsday follows the comics, the result of the Multiverse's Final Incursion will be Doom's Battleworld.

While the movie's plot is a closely guarded secret, leaks like these are unlikely to bother the Russo Brothers too much. During a recent interview, Joe said, "On one hand, audiences want to be surprised, and that’s part of what makes the theatrical experience exciting. On the other hand, [spoilers] can become a little over-policed, where people are anxious about engaging with anything."

"We design these films to unfold in a certain way, and we want audiences to feel those moments as intended," the filmmaker added. "But at the same time, you can’t control everything. You have to focus on making something that holds up beyond the initial surprise."

Check out this new Avengers: Doomsday promo art in the X posts below.

New look at Doctor Doom in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/UFpxUgHpqA — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 30, 2026 New look at Doctor Doom, Captain America, Cyclops, Thor, The Thing and Yelena Belova in promotional art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/248fCd61vB — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 30, 2026 New look at the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men’s symbols for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/xL1ousJuqb — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) May 30, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.