Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal Possible Hulk Spoiler And Confirm Sadie Sink Leak

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is expected to swing online any day now, and, upon closer inspection, a still from the movie reveals an interesting link between Peter Parker and Bruce Banner.

Spidey is clearly working to repair the inhibitor that Bruce is using to keep The Hulk under control. The implication seems to be that the Green Goliath is on the loose at this point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Peter hoping to use it to turn the Savage Hulk back into Bruce.

When you throw in the mysterious green glow on the hero's web-shooters on the new Empire Magazine cover—and merchandise mentioning anti-gamma webs—all signs are now pointing to The Hulk being this movie's primary antagonist.

Of course, we can't discount the possibility that Spidey is looking to use a similar device to suppress his powers as they continue to evolve...

HOLY SHIT 👀



Spider-Man is literally fixing the [frick]ing inhibitor device Bruce Banner is wearing in the trailer (right)



#SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/EpTPHGuOOo — Hulk News (@BuiltFromSmash) May 29, 2026

Do you remember that leaked photo of The Punisher and Sadie Sink's character? We confirmed it was real when Sony started pulling it down from social media accounts, but its legitimacy is no longer in doubt.

While the leaked shot was upscaled with AI, there are key details on Frank Castle's costume that couldn't have been faked in advance of Empire publishing a detailed shot of the vigilante.

In related news, Collider caught up with Tom Holland, who teased the dynamic between Spider-Man and The Punisher. "What is in the film is very different to what was on the page, and I’m so grateful to Destin for giving us the freedom to play with it and create something really special," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Spidey and the Punisher become a recurring duo."

As for how humour factors into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland credited filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton with finding the right balance, particularly with Peter in such a dark place. "[He] had such a clear view of what the film was going to be and knew exactly when to push the humor and when not to. I think a lot of our humor in this movie is less about jokes and more situational comedy."

Finally, Holland opened up on what he wants fans to take away from the web-slinger's MCU return. "I think what I am most proud of when thinking about this movie is the message. I really hope young people everywhere will watch this film and appreciate the importance of community and that you don’t have to do this alone."

"In the digital age, it is so easy to sit in your room and waste hours just scrolling, but nothing is better than getting out of the house and socializing with friends. That is just one of the many lessons Peter learns in this movie," he added.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.