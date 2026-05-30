Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal Possible Hulk Spoiler And Confirm Sadie Sink Leak

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stills Reveal Possible Hulk Spoiler And Confirm Sadie Sink Leak

A closer look at some newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day stills tease a unique link between the wall-crawler and Bruce Banner and confirm the legitimacy of a previous Sadie Sink leak.

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By JoshWilding - May 30, 2026 12:05 PM EST

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is expected to swing online any day now, and, upon closer inspection, a still from the movie reveals an interesting link between Peter Parker and Bruce Banner. 

Spidey is clearly working to repair the inhibitor that Bruce is using to keep The Hulk under control. The implication seems to be that the Green Goliath is on the loose at this point in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Peter hoping to use it to turn the Savage Hulk back into Bruce.

When you throw in the mysterious green glow on the hero's web-shooters on the new Empire Magazine cover—and merchandise mentioning anti-gamma webs—all signs are now pointing to The Hulk being this movie's primary antagonist.

Of course, we can't discount the possibility that Spidey is looking to use a similar device to suppress his powers as they continue to evolve...

Do you remember that leaked photo of The Punisher and Sadie Sink's character? We confirmed it was real when Sony started pulling it down from social media accounts, but its legitimacy is no longer in doubt.

While the leaked shot was upscaled with AI, there are key details on Frank Castle's costume that couldn't have been faked in advance of Empire publishing a detailed shot of the vigilante.

In related news, Collider caught up with Tom Holland, who teased the dynamic between Spider-Man and The Punisher. "What is in the film is very different to what was on the page, and I’m so grateful to Destin for giving us the freedom to play with it and create something really special," he said. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Spidey and the Punisher become a recurring duo."

As for how humour factors into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland credited filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton with finding the right balance, particularly with Peter in such a dark place. "[He] had such a clear view of what the film was going to be and knew exactly when to push the humor and when not to. I think a lot of our humor in this movie is less about jokes and more situational comedy."

Finally, Holland opened up on what he wants fans to take away from the web-slinger's MCU return. "I think what I am most proud of when thinking about this movie is the message. I really hope young people everywhere will watch this film and appreciate the importance of community and that you don’t have to do this alone."

"In the digital age, it is so easy to sit in your room and waste hours just scrolling, but nothing is better than getting out of the house and socializing with friends. That is just one of the many lessons Peter learns in this movie," he added.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 5/30/2026, 12:24 PM
In before @allsgood @doubled @onemoretime posts his usual nonsense
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/30/2026, 12:28 PM
Yeah yeah just put the movie in the bag
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/30/2026, 12:29 PM
What was confirmed for Sadie Sink? The fact that at some point in the movie she stood next to Frank Castle?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/30/2026, 12:35 PM
@StSteven

I miss ya man!

Oh, and please bring back a savage hulk. This smart-hulk is friggin' ridiculous.
Repian
Repian - 5/30/2026, 12:44 PM
Jean Grey has been manipulating Frank's mind since One Last Kill. She finds something in Frank's mind that allows her to manipulate him emotionally. This is how One Last Kill connects to Brand New Day.
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WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/30/2026, 12:45 PM
@Repian - or… PTSD. I like your theory better though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 12:47 PM
@Repian - or we know this Frank has a soft spot for kids since they can remind him of his own so he could just be protecting her of his own free will.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 12:48 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah

I think Frank was just going through a mental health/PTSD episode in One Last Kill as he was at a crossroads for his purpose until he found a new one that set him straight.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/30/2026, 12:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I feel like Frank having a mental illness is part of his character more so now than previously. And those hallucinations he was seeing was part of that. But if Repian is right about Jean Grey(I don’t believe that’s who Sink is playing) manipulating Castle then I’m definitely ok with that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 12:57 PM
@WruceBayne - maybe , not sure how I feel about it true but this Jean (if that’s who Sadie is playing) would definitely seem to have an edge to her more like her Ultimate iteration or be willing to do morally ambiguous things to survive which could be interesting to explore especially if we ever get The Phoenix though I doubt it would be anytime soon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2026, 12:46 PM
I quite like the idea that rather then this being Bruce’s inhibitor , this is Peter making his own because he thinks it could suppress his own apparent transformation but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is him trying to fix the former’s so he can bring him back so to speak but we’ll see.

Anyway , Holland’s comments sound good!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/30/2026, 1:00 PM
Professor Hulk could've been interesting, but they made him a punchline character. Savage Hulk can't return soon enough.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/30/2026, 1:04 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - The reason for the character's change is irrelevant. As long as we are saying "bye-bye" to the neutered, pussy Hulk from ENDGAME, I fully endorse it! 👍🏻
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/30/2026, 1:01 PM
I Respected EVRYONES Steve Rodgers, Captain America, Tony Stark, Iron-Man and Thor.

This is My Time Celebrate with my 2 Favorite Superheroes 1) Hulk and 2) Spider-Man Sharing the Spotlight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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