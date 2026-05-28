Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Talks "Spider-Puberty" Story And The MCU's Next Spider-Hero

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Talks &quot;Spider-Puberty&quot; Story And The MCU's Next Spider-Hero

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland has talked about being creatively involved with the movie and confirms he's still interested in passing the "Spider-Man" mantle to another young actor.

News
By JoshWilding - May 28, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Source: Empire Online

Tom Holland has been playing Peter Parker for the past decade. Since swinging into 2016's Captain America: Civil War, we've seen the web-spinner in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spidey has been absent from our screens for half of that 10-year stint, with Holland in desperate need of a break after devoting a huge chunk of his career to the MCU. 

Heading into this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's been made clear that the actor was more hands-on creatively. Talking to Empire Online, Holland revealed, "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers' room." 

Explaining that the producers would "meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do," he confirmed that it allowed him to help shape the hero's future. In fact, it was Holland who came up with the notion that Peter's powers could evolve in some surprising ways heading into this next chapter.

"My pitch when I came to the table with it was called 'Spider-Puberty,'" Holland shared. "What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing? 'Spider-Puberty' was my tagline pitch to the studio — which was immediately shot down. But they liked the kernel of the idea and it grew into what we have in the movie now."

In previous interviews, the Spider-Man actor has been transparent about wanting to pass the mantle to another young actor. Addressing what that might look like, he said, "For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter."

"Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Holland hasn't had a huge amount of luck outside of Marvel, though that looks set to change with this summer's The Odyssey. Plus, even if a character like Miles Morales is introduced, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he might stick around as Peter in a supporting role to mentor the younger Spider-Man.

Right now, though, it sounds like Holland wouldn't have an issue with allowing someone else to take over as Spider-Man, ushering in a new era for the hero in the MCU and beyond.

Check out a new still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/28/2026, 3:07 PM
We already got that with Into The Spider-Verse..
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/28/2026, 4:34 PM
@bobevanz - Exactly. That was a fun film but Peter Parker will always be Spider Man and Tom can conceivably play the role for another decade easy
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/28/2026, 3:10 PM
You wake up one morning and discover you have web where you didn't before.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2026, 4:36 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - so many thoughts about that one
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/28/2026, 3:11 PM
I've been saying the best thing Marvel could do, is give us Holland for this whole next trilogy, plus another Avengers movie or 2, that takes probably the next 10 years. He'll be like 40 by that time, which is perfect to hand things over to Miles, instead of having to recast. Even after that, can still have Peter pop up sometimes if they don't kill him off
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/28/2026, 3:22 PM
🤣🤣🤣 trying to swap out Peter Parker for Miles Morales would be a bigger shit sandwich than Steve Rogers for Captain Falcon. It would be financial suicide. I would sincerely hope they have learnt their lesson with Steve and Tony, but maybe not….
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/28/2026, 3:27 PM
@Spike101 - Miles is WAY bigger and more respected in comics/nerdum than Captan Falcon and Iron Heart. It's not even remotely a close comparison. The Spider-Verse movies and the game made him much more of a house hold name.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/28/2026, 3:27 PM
@Spike101 - Miles Morales was always way more popular than Sam Wilson though so no it's not financial suicide. Aside from that, the animated movies do great the BO with Miles as the star. Miles appearing in live-action is a LONG time coming.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/28/2026, 3:27 PM
@JabbaTheSus - LMAO great minds think alike!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/28/2026, 3:35 PM
I like them hinting at new abilities. Since he's full-time Spider-Man, it would make sense that his genetics would adapt just like the comics.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2026, 4:35 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - sucks it didn’t stay in comcis they found aqua take all that away in books hes same Spider-Man no night vision organic webbing stingers was little much kinda like and didn’t like it and able carry people on his back
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/28/2026, 3:38 PM

Peter Parker Spider-Man IS Spider-Man. He is a James Bond like character in the movies.

Tobey gave way to Andrew gave way to Tom.

But Hollywood and society continue to change, especially over the last 6 years or so. Just like people calling for black James Bond, etc., they will want Miles to replace him.

They own both animation and live action with these 2 characters, but they will find a way to screw things up.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/28/2026, 3:49 PM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/28/2026, 4:26 PM
Venom for the next one, then introduce Gwen/Miles in the trilogy capper
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2026, 4:33 PM
Already calling it I like organic web shooters something new and inventive real spiders use old fans will hate it after watching Sam raimi trilogy with crappy venom Todd McFarland didn’t like that version of venom he did not grow in size and voice did not change as he will have like that video is on YouTube

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