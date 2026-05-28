Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Talks "Spider-Puberty" Story And The MCU's Next Spider-Hero

Tom Holland has been playing Peter Parker for the past decade. Since swinging into 2016's Captain America: Civil War, we've seen the web-spinner in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spidey has been absent from our screens for half of that 10-year stint, with Holland in desperate need of a break after devoting a huge chunk of his career to the MCU.

Heading into this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's been made clear that the actor was more hands-on creatively. Talking to Empire Online, Holland revealed, "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers' room."

Explaining that the producers would "meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do," he confirmed that it allowed him to help shape the hero's future. In fact, it was Holland who came up with the notion that Peter's powers could evolve in some surprising ways heading into this next chapter.

"My pitch when I came to the table with it was called 'Spider-Puberty,'" Holland shared. "What happens if Peter Parker is losing control and things are changing? 'Spider-Puberty' was my tagline pitch to the studio — which was immediately shot down. But they liked the kernel of the idea and it grew into what we have in the movie now."

In previous interviews, the Spider-Man actor has been transparent about wanting to pass the mantle to another young actor. Addressing what that might look like, he said, "For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter."

"Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Holland hasn't had a huge amount of luck outside of Marvel, though that looks set to change with this summer's The Odyssey. Plus, even if a character like Miles Morales is introduced, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he might stick around as Peter in a supporting role to mentor the younger Spider-Man.

Right now, though, it sounds like Holland wouldn't have an issue with allowing someone else to take over as Spider-Man, ushering in a new era for the hero in the MCU and beyond.

Check out a new still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE🕸️



Tom Holland creatively contributed to Spider-Man: Brand New Day – and pitched the “Spider-Puberty” notion himself.



“They liked the kernel of the idea and it grew into what we have in the movie now,” he tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/EiKlL1d9DY pic.twitter.com/Gns3uTCrG4 — Empire (@empiremagazine) May 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.