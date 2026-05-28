James Gunn Shares Teen Titans Movie Update; Debunks Director Rumor: "This Insider Isn't Inside Much"

James Gunn Shares Teen Titans Movie Update; Debunks Director Rumor: &quot;This Insider Isn't Inside Much&quot;

It's been a while since we heard anything about DC Studios' plans for a live-action Teen Titans movie, and James Gunn has now shared an update while also debunking a new "rumor."

News
By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2026 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans

We got confirmation that a live-action Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios back in 2024, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira (who is also developing the Wonder Woman reboot) enlisted to pen the script.

Updates have been few and far between, but there have been plenty of rumors doing the rounds.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now responded to a fan on social media by debunking a recent report that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is in talks to direct the project (the source always seemed a little sketchy, but the rumor did end up getting some traction).

"No, it's not true. Not talking to any directors quite yet," said Gunn, before adding, "This 'insider' isn't inside much." 

Gunn has previously confirmed that the new Wonder Woman film is a "priority" for DC Studios, so depending on how far along the script is, we wouldn't count on Nogueira completing her first Teen Titans draft anytime soon.

A recent (rumored) logline claimed to reveal the key Titans team members: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

However, we'd later hear that the movie will focus on a "pre-existing team being revived," which suggested that the roster would more likely consist of the original '60s comic book line-up: Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Scooper Daniel Richtman has claimed that it will indeed be Bruce Wayne's son - who will also feature in The Brave and the Bold movie alongside The Dark Knight - that will lead the Titans, but a new Robin has also entered the mix. Nexus Point News writer Apocalyptic Horseman believes it could actually be the third Robin, Tim Drake, who became the latest Boy Wonder shortly after Jason Todd's death, and went on to take the name Red Robin.

We would definitely lean more towards Damien, although James Gunn and Peter Safran probably wouldn't see an issue with having multiple Robins in the DCU, so anything is possible.

As for potential villains, while Ra's al Ghul would be a popular choice, Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Deathstroke, who has become one of the Titans' signature foes over the years. We know that Slade Wilson and Bane will be part of a separate movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton, so introducing the character as the antagonist of the Teen Titans film would make sense.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/28/2026, 7:26 AM
See you in 2034?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/28/2026, 8:33 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - technically, Teen(?) Titans would be between Dynamic Duo and Kingdom Come so... 2028 to 2030?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2026, 7:35 AM
Sam Levinson would not be a good choice for a Teen Titans film imo so I’m glad it’s not happening (even if the rumor was false in the first place)…

I do hope we get some concrete updates about the DCU soon because besides MOT , we don’t know what else is coming out next year & beyond officially!!.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/28/2026, 7:49 AM
Joe j0hnston would make a great TT movie
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/28/2026, 7:52 AM
Yes shame that insider for assuming you’re competent at your job. Good
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/28/2026, 8:01 AM
"This Insider Isn't Inside Much"

oooooo..That sounded dirty

User Comment Image
6of13
6of13 - 5/28/2026, 8:08 AM
Upcoming:
Lanterns
Man of Tomorrow
Clayface
Wonder Women
Brave and The Bold
Teen Titans
The Authority
Swamp Thing
Booster Gold
Peacemaker
Creature Commandos
Mister Miracle
Bane/Deathstroke
Blue Beetle
Waller

????
Justice League
Justice League Dark
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/28/2026, 8:13 AM
I highly doubt Gunn will still be running DC by the time this movie is ready to move forward with a director.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/28/2026, 8:30 AM
@TheJok3r - what Stevie said.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/28/2026, 8:42 AM
One 'insider' in particular is especially full of shit and actually spent nearly a whole Friday night crashing out on Youtube and responding to all the negative comments about him and his dumb cowboy friend. LOL
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/28/2026, 8:50 AM
@JackDeth - I didn't catch the most recent show... sounds like it's worth a watch!

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