James Gunn Shares Teen Titans Movie Update; Debunks Director Rumor: "This Insider Isn't Inside Much"

We got confirmation that a live-action Teen Titans movie was in the works at DC Studios back in 2024, with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira (who is also developing the Wonder Woman reboot) enlisted to pen the script.

Updates have been few and far between, but there have been plenty of rumors doing the rounds.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now responded to a fan on social media by debunking a recent report that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is in talks to direct the project (the source always seemed a little sketchy, but the rumor did end up getting some traction).

"No, it's not true. Not talking to any directors quite yet," said Gunn, before adding, "This 'insider' isn't inside much."

Gunn has previously confirmed that the new Wonder Woman film is a "priority" for DC Studios, so depending on how far along the script is, we wouldn't count on Nogueira completing her first Teen Titans draft anytime soon.

A recent (rumored) logline claimed to reveal the key Titans team members: "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

However, we'd later hear that the movie will focus on a "pre-existing team being revived," which suggested that the roster would more likely consist of the original '60s comic book line-up: Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Scooper Daniel Richtman has claimed that it will indeed be Bruce Wayne's son - who will also feature in The Brave and the Bold movie alongside The Dark Knight - that will lead the Titans, but a new Robin has also entered the mix. Nexus Point News writer Apocalyptic Horseman believes it could actually be the third Robin, Tim Drake, who became the latest Boy Wonder shortly after Jason Todd's death, and went on to take the name Red Robin.

We would definitely lean more towards Damien, although James Gunn and Peter Safran probably wouldn't see an issue with having multiple Robins in the DCU, so anything is possible.

As for potential villains, while Ra's al Ghul would be a popular choice, Gunn has confirmed that plans are in place to introduce Deathstroke, who has become one of the Titans' signature foes over the years. We know that Slade Wilson and Bane will be part of a separate movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton, so introducing the character as the antagonist of the Teen Titans film would make sense.