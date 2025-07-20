James Gunn Confirms WONDER WOMAN Is A Priority; Hopes Writers Won't "Take Two Years To Write A Script"

James Gunn has responded to the recent news that a Wonder Woman movie is being fast-tracked at DC Studios, confirming that the character is definitely a priority for the studio...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 20, 2025 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

Superman has been performing pretty well at the box office (more so domestically than internationally), and even though the movie still has a long road ahead (it's going to face serious competition from The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend), James Gunn's reboot is being viewed internally as a successful launching point for the DCU.

Gunn has confirmed that he is already working on a follow-up (though it won't be a direct sequel), but a recent report from Variety suggested that Wonder Woman will likely take precedence.

"Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent. Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves’ just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to this report, and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is being "fast-tracked," he did confirm that a new Wonder Woman movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Some feel that last part might be a dig at Matt Reeves taking so long to deliver the script for The Batman - Part II, but they might be reading a bit too much into it (let us know what you think).

Depending on how far along Wonder Woman is, there's a chance we might get some official updates fairly soon, and may even learn who is being eyed to play our next big-screen take on the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gal Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, and Andor star Adria Arjona. However, on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that he's heard that the studio is looking for an unknown actress to play Diana.

The scooper said he has asked around to see if they might want to go an unexpected route by possibly casting someone Black or Latina, and was told it would more than likely be someone of Mediterranean descent - but a Black actress may wind up playing the lead in the Paradise Lost Max series.

Who would you like to see step into the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let us know in the comments

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/20/2025, 6:11 PM
The words "Fast-Tracked" and Warner Bro.s should NEVER be in the same sentence, paragraph, article or book. .

Learn your lesson execs.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 6:30 PM
@lazlodaytona - Both Gunn and Reeves were given full control over their respective projects. Batman over performed, so Reeves was rewarded with more control. Superman is not doing as well as WB hoped for internationally, so they are taking away some of his control and are demanding certain things, one of them clearly being a WW movie.
bcom
bcom - 7/20/2025, 6:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - Have a listen or a watch of the interview did with Josh Horowitz. James makes it pretty clear that they won't be rushing out any projects and that story and script are the key factors that get projects green lit. He did say that Wonder Woman and Batman are obvious 'priority characters' but getting them right is the first priority. Having said that, it sounds like work is already well under way for Wonder Woman.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/20/2025, 6:41 PM
@TheJok3r - still won't lead to any good
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/20/2025, 6:24 PM
2 years? Ooof I hope not. I know many of you hate AI for good reason, but by then AI will spit out scripts that make these recent scripts look like AI scripts from last year. Netflix already admitted to using AI VFX. Companies like Lionsgate and even James Cameron are even using AI in their workflow
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 6:27 PM
I don't think it was a dig, but rather an indirect admission that he's being pressured by WB to get the heavy hitters out. He spent so much time developing projects for C and D level characters that he no longer has the luxury of time to give a project like Wonder Woman the time it needs to be written properly. People will say many things about Batman II, but I doubt "this seemed rushed" will be one of them. I don't know if WW will be as lucky. Gunn may have been told that a WW movie needs to be ready by summer 2027, whether that works for him or not.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/20/2025, 6:30 PM
Gunn's old tweets about female DC characters, are gonna resurface eventually. They're like stuck in the Phantom Zone, right now.🤣
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 7/20/2025, 6:46 PM
Felt it was a dig. Gunn can be mad all he wants. He should’ve been on Andy’s ass about the BATB script. And he should’ve just cast the big 5 at the same time. As a major casting announcement.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 6:53 PM
@TheJester187 - We should be getting a Wonder Woman movie next year, not Supergirl. Some of the projects he green lit don't make sense at all. Green Lantern is being sent to television while Clayface gets the big screen treatment ? Really ?
sully
sully - 7/20/2025, 6:54 PM
Matt Reeves deserves to be called out for his abysmal writing times. Dude milks WB's money like no other. The George R. R. Martin of the screenwriting world.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 7:02 PM
@sully - WB cares about the bottom line, and Reeves delivered twice with Batman and Penguin. Can we say the same about Superman ? People aren't exactly rushing to the theaters internationally to see it.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/20/2025, 6:58 PM
Very subtle James, as subtle as superman's kick in the nuts in your movie.

What a pathetic way to run things as a CEO with this sort of comments.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 7:05 PM
@MaxPaint - If this was a dig, I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say it wasn't, but if it was, then jokes on him, he may be out of a job before Batman II is even released.
Astroman
Astroman - 7/20/2025, 6:59 PM
I’m more interested in Supergirl and Lobo than another WW movie personally. That said, I’d like a Batman in the new DCU asap and it not be Pattinson. Let him and Reeves do their thing.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/20/2025, 7:06 PM
@Astroman - also, baby goats in lil uniforms.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2025, 7:08 PM
Maybe it was a friendly jab at Reeves but I doubt it and it moreso has to do with Gunn saying they need to start working on WW and Batman now since it’s gonna take a year or 2 to even have them come to the big screen at the least.

Anyway , I would rather they take the time they need and not rush these scripts.

