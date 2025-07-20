James Gunn Confirms WONDER WOMAN Is A Priority; Hopes Writers Won't "Take Two Years To Write A Script"

Superman has been performing pretty well at the box office (more so domestically than internationally), and even though the movie still has a long road ahead (it's going to face serious competition from The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend), James Gunn's reboot is being viewed internally as a successful launching point for the DCU.

Gunn has confirmed that he is already working on a follow-up (though it won't be a direct sequel), but a recent report from Variety suggested that Wonder Woman will likely take precedence.

"Although Warner Bros. has sequel options on Corenswet and Brosnahan, a sequel announcement does not appear to be imminent. Instead, sources say the studio is fast-tracking a Wonder Woman movie. And the studio is thrilled with Matt Reeves’ just-submitted screenplay draft for the sequel to The Batman."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to this report, and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is being "fast-tracked," he did confirm that a new Wonder Woman movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Some feel that last part might be a dig at Matt Reeves taking so long to deliver the script for The Batman - Part II, but they might be reading a bit too much into it (let us know what you think).

Depending on how far along Wonder Woman is, there's a chance we might get some official updates fairly soon, and may even learn who is being eyed to play our next big-screen take on the iconic Amazonian warrior.

Several actresses have emerged as fan-favorite picks to take over from Gal Gadot, including Scream and Abigail star Melissa Barrera, and Andor star Adria Arjona. However, on this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider mentioned that he's heard that the studio is looking for an unknown actress to play Diana.

The scooper said he has asked around to see if they might want to go an unexpected route by possibly casting someone Black or Latina, and was told it would more than likely be someone of Mediterranean descent - but a Black actress may wind up playing the lead in the Paradise Lost Max series.

Who would you like to see step into the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU? Let us know in the comments