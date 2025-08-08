SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Main Villain Has Yet To Be Revealed; Costume Unit Photos Leak Online

Though Spidey is expected to throw down with The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie will reportedly feature a number of villains - and it seems the film's big bad has not been mentioned in any previous rumors.

Michael Mando's Scorpion has been confirmed to appear, and we have heard that Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod will also be on hand to cause problems for the wall-crawler. However, Daniel Richtman believes that the movie's primary antagonist has yet to be disclosed.

"I can now tell you that the main villain of Spider-Man Brand New Day is NONE of the villains that we heard about. And it's not Mister Negative," writes the scooper.

As you might expect, this has ignited plenty of speculation online, and a lot of fans are hoping that Brand New Day will introduce a new take on Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin. While this would certainly be a very popular choice, there are obviously numerous other possibilities. Spidey has an extensive roster of foes, after all.

In addition, some photos from the set's costume unit have leaked online. There's nothing terribly exciting here, but we do get a look at some comic book panels director Destin Daniel Cretton is likely drawing inspiration from.

The Costume Unit of #SpiderManBrandNewDay reveals comic book panels that Dir. Destin Daniel Cretton wants to recreate in the movie. pic.twitter.com/Saq6zdLTX8 — Spidey’s Source (@SpideysSource) August 8, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.