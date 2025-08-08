SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Main Villain Has Yet To Be Revealed; Costume Unit Photos Leak Online

According to a new rumor doing the rounds, the main villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has yet to be revealed. We also have some leaked photos from the costume unit...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2025 05:08 PM EST

Though Spidey is expected to throw down with The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie will reportedly feature a number of villains - and it seems the film's big bad has not been mentioned in any previous rumors.

Michael Mando's Scorpion has been confirmed to appear, and we have heard that Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod will also be on hand to cause problems for the wall-crawler. However, Daniel Richtman believes that the movie's primary antagonist has yet to be disclosed.

"I can now tell you that the main villain of Spider-Man Brand New Day is NONE of the villains that we heard about. And it's not Mister Negative," writes the scooper.

As you might expect, this has ignited plenty of speculation online, and a lot of fans are hoping that Brand New Day will introduce a new take on Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin. While this would certainly be a very popular choice, there are obviously numerous other possibilities. Spidey has an extensive roster of foes, after all.

In addition, some photos from the set's costume unit have leaked online. There's nothing terribly exciting here, but we do get a look at some comic book panels director Destin Daniel Cretton is likely drawing inspiration from.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 5:13 PM
"The Costume Unit of #SpiderManBrandNewDay reveals comic book panels that Dir. Destin Daniel Cretton wants to recreate in the movie."

User Comment Image
BassMan
BassMan - 8/8/2025, 5:13 PM
Those are some good comic panels to be pulling from
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 5:21 PM
@BassMan - yep , feel truly cinematic.

Also is one of them him in the black suit?.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/8/2025, 5:17 PM
The new Sinister Six.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/8/2025, 5:19 PM
User Comment Image
He hasn't been rumored yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 5:23 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I would love that….

He’s been one of the villains I have wanted the most in the MCU for Spidey.

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/8/2025, 5:30 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I love me some Hobgoblin!
User Comment Image
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 5:36 PM
@Wahhvacado - Man this scene triggers soundtrack in my mind already. ?feature=shared
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/8/2025, 5:46 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Would make sense. I mean, I'm pretty sure only Osborn got transported back to his universe. He left a lot of tech with that glider and pumpkin bombs lying around.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 5:22 PM
Damn man they are really locking in on this one. Seems like they're making all the right moves. The only issue I see happening is the film is reported to have a lotta villains so it might be overstuffed, but maybe they're just gonna be a part of a montage in the beginning catching us up to speed kinda like F4
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/8/2025, 5:27 PM
Wow security sucks for this movie avengers doomsday set leaked all over again https://youtube.com/shorts/0SVkmpzaOWI?si=AB5Zh2vOm6u64BFR
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/8/2025, 5:32 PM
@dragon316 - Bold, daring, exciting... Also stupid. Dude could get time for that, and he barely got any real footage. Someone on the security team is getting fired in a snap.

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/8/2025, 5:33 PM
Please be Kingpin, lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 5:33 PM
The main Bad Guy Is Kevin Feige of course
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 5:38 PM
User Comment Image

It would be something if it’s someone that’s not usually or really a Spider Man villain.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/8/2025, 5:38 PM
More villains than ASM 2. User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2025, 5:50 PM
@Martianhunter - More Villains than Gunn's The Suicide Squad
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 5:38 PM
The main villain is obviously Big Wheel!!.

User Comment Image
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/8/2025, 5:47 PM
Starting to think Sadie Sink is going to play Carly Cooper. Makes sense with the Brand New Day theme.
ptick
ptick - 8/8/2025, 5:48 PM
Kingpin or Mephisto, please.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/8/2025, 5:51 PM
@ptick - Mephisto doesn’t seem street level to me lol

Kingpin would be great but I think D’Onofrio’s has said there are some complicated rights issue as to why he can’t be in a Sony Spidey film.

