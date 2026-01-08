Yes, Tom Cruise Really Directed A Watery Lightsaber Battle On The Set Of Shawn Levy's STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER

If today were April 1, you'd be forgiven for thinking this story was a gag. However, the headline above is true: Tom Cruise really did film a lightsaber battle on the set of Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie.

Not only does this confirm that we're getting lightsaber duels in the 2027 release, but the Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker revealed that Cruise's work behind the camera will be included in the final cut.

"It was a brisk morning in November and Cruise had dropped by from nearby London, landing his helicopter on set as the crew piped in the 'Mission: Impossible' theme over the loudspeakers," writes The New York Times (via SFFGazette.com). "Cruise just wanted to watch, he told them, but Levy, setting up a scene involving a lightsaber duel in the water, suggested the star jump on one of the cameras."

"He’d meant it as a joke. But there was Cruise, wading into the muddy pond, holding the camera like a pro," the report adds.

Levy later told the site, "Last week, Steven Spielberg was here. And now Tom Cruise is wielding a camera, ruining his very nice shoes. Now when you see the movie, you’ll know that part of it was shot by Tom. I mean, how cool is that?"

It's definitely unexpected, and the piece repeatedly mentions lightsabers being on set. Whether that means Ryan Gosling is playing a Jedi remains to be seen, but with it now confirmed that Star Wars: Starfighter takes place 5 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, we're heading into uncharted territory.

Levy's exploration of this Galaxy Far, Far Away should finally pull back the curtain on what happened after The First Order fell, anyway. It's previously been rumoured that Gosling's character is attempting to deliver his nephew to Rey's Jedi Academy, and the dynamic between the two will be a big part of this story.

"My dad called me yesterday and asked me how I’m doing. 'Is the job stressful? Is it hard?'" Levy explained. "I’m like: 'Yes, this movie is more stressful and challenging than anything I’ve ever done.' But also, my 10-year-old self is on set with me every day. That’s how I make movies."

"I could never figure out why I kept coming back to these stories of a 13-year-old boy being saved by a man," he added. "There was something defining about that moment for me. And with 'Star Wars,' I’m doing so again." Interestingly, it's said that Starfighter is another story revolving around a father-son dynamic.

Star Wars: Starfighter's cast will be led by Free Guy star Ryan Gosling. Joining him are Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Directed by Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.