STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Star Ryan Gosling Reveals Why He Joined The Iconic Franchise

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie released in theaters since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Expanding on the hit Disney+ TV series, we know what to expect from that one, but what of 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter?

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy steps behind the camera to helm the movie that follows Ryan Gosling's unmanned lead character in a story reportedly set 5 years after the Skywalker Saga's conclusion. That's uncharted territory for the franchise, and one that could lay the groundwork for the next era of Star Wars storytelling.

Plot details are few and far between. However, Gosling is thought to be playing an older mentor to a younger character, who he needs to either return to the boy's mother or deliver to Rey's new Jedi Academy (depending on which rumour you choose to believe).

It's been touted as a standalone story, but we know that lightsabers will come into play, suggesting there are going to be some ties to the wider Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Gosling has already starred in some big movies, including Blade Runner 2049, Barbie, and the upcoming Project Hail Mary. Talking to io9 (via SFFGazette.com) about the latter, the actor revealed why he chose to join an established franchise like Star Wars.

"It was Shawn’s enthusiasm and his vision and the script," the actor shared. "And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

While Gosling has repeatedly been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ghost Rider, it seems Star Wars is the franchise that most appealed to him as an actor. That doesn't close the door on him playing the Spirit of Vengeance, but with Starfighter likely a one-off role, whether he'd want to commit to a multi-year character like Johnny Blaze is another matter altogether.

Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper previously confirmed that he and Levy set out to "tell a completely new story" with the movie. He added that they "weren't bound by any structures of the past movies," and reiterated that this adventure won't feature appearances from any "legacy characters."

"Obviously, lightsabers are a part of that universe and that part of that Galaxy," Tropper shared. "I'm so careful not to reveal anything, but essentially, I think it's known that we have no legacy characters. You're not going to see any of the characters you've seen in the other movies."

"So there are certain things that are still hallmarks of Star Wars that it's good to have in there. But more than that, I can't say."

Star Wars: Starfighter also stars Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Directed by Levy, the film is produced by him and former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be released theatrically on May 28, 2027.