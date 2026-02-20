ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Returns This Summer With New Anniversary Comics From Marvel

Ten years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced the group of unlikely heroes who stole the plans to the original Death Star and set the stage for the Rebellion's greatest victory.

As we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, Marvel Comics will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the beloved film by publishing five one-shots spotlighting its key characters, starting in May with Cassian Andor, who went on to headline the film's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Disney+ prequel series, Andor.

Returning to the grit and glory of a Rebellion on the brink of war, the all-new stories will be set just prior to the events of the film, revealing never-before-told back stories and adventures from this pivotal era.

Lucasfilm Senior Editor Robert Simpson said, "From the moment the first images of Cassian, Jyn, Saw, Baze, and Chirrut were revealed, fans have wanted to know more about the brave outsiders who risked everything to help combat the Galactic Empire and its terrifying superweapon, and to learn more about what Vader was doing before A New Hope."

"We always knew the end of Rogue One wouldn't be the end of their stories," he continued, "and we're so excited for fans to get these glimpses into their pasts."

Editor Mark Paniccia added, "This has been one of the most incredible Star Wars anniversary projects to work on! Just look at this roster of talent and these amazing covers by David Marquez! If you can't get enough of these intriguing and memorable characters, this is for you! An absolute must for fans of Rogue One and Andor!"

Below, you can check out David Marquez's covers for Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor #1, Star Wars: Rogue One - Jyn Erso #1, Star Wars: Rogue One - Saw Gerrera #1, along with variant covers by Josemaria Casanovas and Walt Simsonson.

CASSIAN ANDOR’S FINAL MISSION BEFORE HE MEETS HIS ULTIMATE HEROIC DESTINY! Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone Rebel operative walks into danger. Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - CASSIAN ANDOR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 5/6

A PRISONER OF THE EMPIRE. A CHANCE AT HOPE. On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso’s brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer “Liana Hallik” to help pull off an impossible escape. Can Jyn outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators long enough to crack the code—and keep a frightened young prisoner alive? Will a leap of faith heal old scars from Galen, Lyra, and Saw… or will Wobani claim Jyn’s future before the Rebellion ever can?

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - JYN ERSO #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 6/3

WITNESS THE ACT OF REVOLUTION THAT WAS TOO MUCH FOR THE REBELLION! After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels’ favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - SAW GERRERA #1

Written by MARC BERNARDIN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale July 2026

[COVER TO BE REVEALED]

A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST? Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale August 2026

WHEN NEGOTIATIONS FAIL, THE EMPIRE SENDS IN ITS ATTACK DOG - DARTH VADER! Director Orson Krennic’s negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star’s deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader - to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by WALT SIMONSON

On Sale September 2026