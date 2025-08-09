SUPERMAN Reportedly Set To Take Flight On Digital On August 26

SUPERMAN Reportedly Set To Take Flight On Digital On August 26

Though the date has yet to be made official, a reliable source is reporting that James Gunn's Superman is set to release on Digital on Tuesday, August 26...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 09, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We may know when James Gunn's Superman will take flight on Digital.

A recent rumor claimed that the movie was set for an August 15 release, which always seemed way too early. Now, When to Stream is reporting that the DCU reboot will actually arrive on Digital platforms on Tuesday, August 26, 45 days after its theatrical debut.

While the streaming tracker usually spot on with its PVOD reports, this has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros., so we'll have to treat it as a rumor for the time being.

When Superman does hit PVOD, it will be available for purchase or rent on platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has the film available for pre-order for $29.99, which is also the film’s digital purchase price.

As we reported earlier today, Superman has now passed $325 million at the domestic box office, and analysts believe it should finish its theatrical run at around $600 million worldwide (that might even be optimistic if it will be available on Digital this month).

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN Star Dean Cain Reveals His New Job: He's Joining ICE
Battinson
Battinson - 8/9/2025, 4:01 PM
Yaaaaaay! I can stream for free then😁😎
noname
noname - 8/9/2025, 4:26 PM
@Battinson - Sam Raimi should direct the next Superman movie. I thought the movie was aight, but I don't want to continue with James Gunn's interpretation. His Superman is kind of a btch. Okay for the first movie, but I get the feeling under James Gunn's complete control, I'm really not going to like this guy moving forward. Too whiny. Make him a little bit more stoic.

Sam Raimi would understand Supes character more, and also Lex Luthor. He's whiny as fuk too.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/9/2025, 4:50 PM
@noname - I kind of love the fact that Superman was raised by white trash and his actual parents were just a couple of alien dictators...

User Comment Image
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/9/2025, 4:51 PM
@noname - Truer words have never been spoken. I can’t understand how everyone seems to like this interpretation of Superman. He’s not superman he’s more like a character from jersey shore. David was good in the role but Gunn humanised him too much. Supergirl calling Clark a b**** was totally unnecessary too. Lex was so melodramatic and OTT but honestly Hoult pulled it off. I don’t mind superman acting more human because like Bruce once said - “Clark is the most human of us all” however he just didn’t have that aura that Reeves, Routh or Cavil possessed. He seemed more like a discount/cosplay/temu metahuman who was masquerading as superman.

I get this is supposed to be a young version of superman who’s still getting to grips with the responsibility of being the world’s most powerful superhero but he seemed amateur and incompetent at times. Mr Terrific, Garderner, Hawkgirl and even Lois had more balls than the man of steel here. Superman needed saving all the time in this movie. It almost felt like a parody. He was in more danger than anyone else when it should have been the other way around. 🤦🏿‍♂️
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/9/2025, 4:07 PM
They really need to have a super badass physical release
noname
noname - 8/9/2025, 4:30 PM
@Nonameforme - DEATH TO THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/9/2025, 4:07 PM
I think it could get delayed as the box office is showing strong legs. I think they’d wanna push it out to near The Batman’s domestic haul.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/9/2025, 4:08 PM
These companies are leaving so much money on the table by releasing their movies so soon on streaming and home video. Superman would've probably crossed the $600 million mark by now if people had to wait longer to watch it at home.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/9/2025, 4:33 PM
@TheJok3r - It will stil continue to make money through ad-rev and merch. It wasn’t a failure
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/9/2025, 5:00 PM
@SirReginald - but how much is ad-Rev and merch gonna add an extra 100 mill??
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/9/2025, 4:13 PM
If the universe is moving forward I hope someone else writes and directs superman in future. The foundations are built on sand for this new venture in terms of quality
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 8/9/2025, 4:54 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - Spot on. In time to come people are going to resent Gunn with how he handled the character.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/9/2025, 4:23 PM
Bring it on! Can't wait
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/9/2025, 4:39 PM
Good, it's one of those fun superhero movies that I'm looking forward to rewatching.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2025, 4:43 PM
If true then it seems a bit too soon imo even if it over a month after the films theatrical release…

I know it’s not gonna make that much more at this point in its run but still feels like kneecapping it a bit to me but oh well.

Anyway , I have been meaning to rewatch it since it was a solid filmand doesn’t seem like I’ll be able to go to the theater anytime soon again so might just have to do so at home.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/9/2025, 4:45 PM
They know it flopped
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/9/2025, 4:47 PM
@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy

James Gunn just posted this to Threads when someone asked if Superman needed to make $650M+ to make profit.

“ Absolutely false. Anyone saying that doesn't have an understanding of the film business - and we would be idiots to make a first-in-a-franchise film that would need to make that much to be profitable.”

