SUPERMAN Reportedly Set To Take Flight On Digital On August 26

We may know when James Gunn's Superman will take flight on Digital.

A recent rumor claimed that the movie was set for an August 15 release, which always seemed way too early. Now, When to Stream is reporting that the DCU reboot will actually arrive on Digital platforms on Tuesday, August 26, 45 days after its theatrical debut.

While the streaming tracker usually spot on with its PVOD reports, this has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros., so we'll have to treat it as a rumor for the time being.

When Superman does hit PVOD, it will be available for purchase or rent on platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has the film available for pre-order for $29.99, which is also the film’s digital purchase price.

As we reported earlier today, Superman has now passed $325 million at the domestic box office, and analysts believe it should finish its theatrical run at around $600 million worldwide (that might even be optimistic if it will be available on Digital this month).

What an unforgettable summer. 💙❤️ #Superman is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets today: https://t.co/OdNvoj56bE pic.twitter.com/zmuDWpqpvU — Superman (@Superman) July 28, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."