WONDER WOMAN: Could One Of These Directors Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot?

A new Wonder Woman movie is moving forward at DC Studios, and we recently got word that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been enlisted to pen the script.

James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in Nogueira, who also wrote the live-action Teen Titans movie. According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Nogueira "has already handed in her first draft of Teen Titans, and owes DC a revision, which she’ll work on while writing Wonder Woman."

Sneider has also been doing some digging about a potential Wonder Woman director, and his sources believe that Gunn will be searching for a filmmaker who is “light, fun, and not too serious” to bring this new take on Diana to the screen.

Here are ten names Sneider's insiders view as "likely possibilities" to land the gig. Keep in mind, we don't know if any of these directors are actually on the studio's radar, let alone in talks.

Craig Gillespie (Supergirl), Kate Herron (Loki, The Last of Us), Nicole Kassell (HBO's Watchmen, Westworld), Toby Haynes (Andor, Black Mirror), Leigh Janiak (Netflix's Fear Street trilogy), Joe Cornish (Attack The Block), Rachel Morrison (The Mandalorian, The Fire Inside), Megan Park (My Old Ass), Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Kathryn Bigelow (Near Dark, A House of Dynamite).

Sneider acknowledges that Bigelow would be a long shot, but is confident that she would deliver if the studio managed to get her on board.

Again, this is not a director shortlist, simply a list of filmmakers Hollywood execs and producers believe have a good chance of being considered for the job.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Depending on how far along Wonder Woman is, there's a chance we might get some official updates fairly soon, and may even learn who is being eyed to play our next big-screen take on the iconic Amazonian warrior - though casting is likely a long way off.

For what it's worth, Sneider has heard that "Gunn will do a global search for an unknown who looks Mediterranean and has dark features."