WONDER WOMAN: Could One Of These Directors Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot?

WONDER WOMAN: Could One Of These Directors Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot?

We recently learned that DC Studios' Wonder Woman movie has enlisted a writer to pen the script, but who will end up in the director's chair? Here are ten possibilities...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

A new Wonder Woman movie is moving forward at DC Studios, and we recently got word that Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has been enlisted to pen the script.

James Gunn and Peter Safran clearly have a lot of faith in Nogueira, who also wrote the live-action Teen Titans movie. According to Jeff Sneider in his latest newsletter, Nogueira "has already handed in her first draft of Teen Titans, and owes DC a revision, which she’ll work on while writing Wonder Woman."

Sneider has also been doing some digging about a potential Wonder Woman director, and his sources believe that Gunn will be searching for a filmmaker who is “light, fun, and not too serious” to bring this new take on Diana to the screen.

Here are ten names Sneider's insiders view as "likely possibilities" to land the gig. Keep in mind, we don't know if any of these directors are actually on the studio's radar, let alone in talks.

Craig Gillespie (Supergirl), Kate Herron (Loki, The Last of Us), Nicole Kassell (HBO's Watchmen, Westworld), Toby Haynes (Andor, Black Mirror), Leigh Janiak (Netflix's Fear Street trilogy), Joe Cornish (Attack The Block), Rachel Morrison (The Mandalorian, The Fire Inside), Megan Park (My Old Ass), Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), and Kathryn Bigelow (Near Dark, A House of Dynamite).

Sneider acknowledges that Bigelow would be a long shot, but is confident that she would deliver if the studio managed to get her on board.

Again, this is not a director shortlist, simply a list of filmmakers Hollywood execs and producers believe have a good chance of being considered for the job.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn responded to a report that Wonder Woman is being "fast-tracked," and while he somewhat downplayed the notion that the project is anywhere close to entering production, he did confirm that the movie is a priority for DC Studios.

"I don’t know what they mean by fast-tracking. [Laughs.] I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there’s some other things that are really close to green-lighting — like there’s a television show that I hope that we’re gonna be green-lighting in the next few days. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script."

Depending on how far along Wonder Woman is, there's a chance we might get some official updates fairly soon, and may even learn who is being eyed to play our next big-screen take on the iconic Amazonian warrior - though casting is likely a long way off.

For what it's worth, Sneider has heard that "Gunn will do a global search for an unknown who looks Mediterranean and has dark features."

DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Movie Has Found A Writer With Plenty Of Superhero Experience
Related:

DC Studios' WONDER WOMAN Movie Has Found A Writer With Plenty Of Superhero Experience
James Gunn Confirms WONDER WOMAN Is A Priority; Hopes Writers Won't Take Two Years To Write A Script
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Confirms WONDER WOMAN Is A Priority; Hopes Writers Won't "Take Two Years To Write A Script"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/24/2025, 12:09 PM
Yeah. Maybe.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2025, 12:15 PM
@Lisa89 - to be fair, this article does require the question mark 😂
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/24/2025, 12:23 PM
@MarkCassidy - Once again out here trying to show Betteridge what's what.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/24/2025, 12:24 PM
@MarkCassidy - What would be wrong with “WONDER WOMAN: One Of These Directors Could Take The Helm Of DC Studios' Reboot” ?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/24/2025, 12:25 PM
@Clintthahamster - The jewelry company?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2025, 12:26 PM
@Lisa89 - Well in this case that would be even more clickbaity... we don't know if any of them are actually in the running.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/24/2025, 12:31 PM
@MarkCassidy - So, you feel that “Could.” is somehow more clickbaity than “Could?”. Isn’t that splitting hairs?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2025, 12:35 PM
@Lisa89 - No, because if the headline said "one of these directors could helm Wonder Woman," it wouldn't be as open ended as the way I phrased it and would suggest they were actually in the running... just the way I see it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/24/2025, 1:03 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/24/2025, 12:20 PM
Would love to see it but I doubt is going to be Kathryn Bigelow.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/24/2025, 12:26 PM
Bigelow
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/24/2025, 12:26 PM
You gotta get a good Greek director for this, Yorgos Lanthimos or Panos Cosmatos, maybe even Niko Mastorakis!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2025, 12:31 PM
Given that this isn’t exactly a shortlist but just likely possibilities that Sneider (who has a dubious track record) feels have a shot at getting it , I could see it being none of them honestly lol…

However for the sake of speculation , I think Rachel Morrison who is a cinematographer turned director and has collaborated with Ryan Coogler on Fruitvale Station & Black Panther could be a solid pick.

She’s directed some episodes of tv including one for The Mandalorian and recently had her feature directorial debut in The Fire Inside which was well received…

?si=5BCVyfOA7uHcXEJG

I think she could bring a dramatic edge and intensity to Diana but obviously depends on the direction Gunn wants to go in so we’ll see.

Kathryn Bigelow would be interesting but a very long shot imo!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/24/2025, 12:35 PM
None of these directors is going to take "notes" from James Gunn.

If they were doing a serious film in the vein of the The Dark Knight, I would go with Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, The Nightingale), Rose Glass (Love lies Bleeding, Saint Maud) or the aforementioned Kathryn Bigelow!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/24/2025, 1:11 PM
Watchmrn was great, would like to see Kassell direct this one.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/24/2025, 1:16 PM
How about Joss Whedon?!

(Oh, too soon?)
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/24/2025, 1:25 PM
Knowing Gunn he’ll probably go the brutal barbarian Wonder Woman route. She’ll be like an animalistic fish out of water extreme version of Gamora. But I could be wrong.
Liraleoxx
Liraleoxx - 7/24/2025, 1:31 PM
Bryce Dallas Howard or

George Miller

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder