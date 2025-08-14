James Gunn on Margot Robbie's Potential Return As Harley Quinn; Wants Idris Elba's Bloodsport In The DCU

Margot Robbie made her debut as Harley Quinn in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, before reprising the role for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). When James Gunn took the helm of semi-sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad, Robbie was one of only four characters from the original movie to return.

Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) are dead, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller is getting her own spin-off series set in the DCU. So where does that leave Robbie's take on Harley?

While The DCU did, for all intents and purposes, reboot the franchise, Gunn has cherry-picked certain elements from the DCEU projects he worked on and made them canon, so surely it would make sense to bring a major A-list talent like Robbie on board?

Gunn has been asked about Robbie's potential return in the past, and has always side-stepped the question. Unfortunately, he's still not willing to spill, but it doesn't sound like anything has been ruled out.

"That will be revealed down the line," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

There are any number of reasons why Gunn could be hesitant to say more. Robbie may be in the process of negotiating a deal with the studio, or might simply have no interest in playing Quinn again and Gunn is attempting to convince her.

"It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting," the actress said back when The Suicide Squad was in theaters. "I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."

Whatever the case may be, there is another member of Task Force X that Gunn is actively trying to bring into the DCU.

"I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out," Gunn Idris Elba's mercenary from the 2021 movie. "So we'll see what happens."

The second season of Peacemaker would be an ideal place to reintroduce Bloodsport since Robert DuBois has history with Chris Smith (John Cena), so perhaps Elba is one of the cameos Gunn has previously teased? As for Robbie, she may be happy to step aside and give someone else a chance to put their own spin on the character (Lady Gaga played a version of Harleen Quinzel in the Joker sequel), but we can see many fans finding it hard to picture anyone else in that role.

Would you like to see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the DCU? How about Bloodsport? Let us know in the comments section.