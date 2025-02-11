THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Viola Davis Is A Very Well-Armed POTUS On First Poster For G20

The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos star Viola Davis is set to play a pretty badass President of the United States in the upcoming G20, and the first poster is now online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Prime Video has released the first official poster for G20, a new action thriller starring multi-hyphenate Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Viola Davis as a POTUS you definitely don't want to mess with.

The movie was directed by Patricia Riggen (Miracles from Heaven, The 33) from a script written by Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick), with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Line). Andrew Lazar will produce via Mad Chance, joined by Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions.

According to the synopsis, "when terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) must bring all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders, and the world."

Davis debuted as Amanda Waller in David Ayer's Suicide Squad before going on to reprise the role for James Gunn's "requel," The Suicide Squad. She then voiced the character in the recent DCU Creature Commandos animated series, and will return to headline Waller, which is expected to enter production later this year.

Check out the poster, which features Davis looking more than ready to take down some terrorists, at the link below.

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios back when the project was announced. “We look forward to working with the incredible filmmaking team and our partners at MRC Film to deliver this exciting movie to our Prime Video audience around the world.”

“Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see,” said MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film. We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to help bring this movie to a global audience.”

The cast also features Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Antony Starr as Rutledge, Douglas Hodge as Oliver, Everett Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton, and Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton.

We're not expecting a masterpiece from this one, but Davis always brings some class to anything she appears in, so it might be a fun enough diversion at the very least.

Be sure to drop back tomorrow to check out the trailer.

LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 2/11/2025, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/11/2025, 12:16 PM
Sure! Looks like a lovely Sunday afternoon on the couch watch.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/11/2025, 12:17 PM
I don't know why but....I read "THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Viola Davis" and my heart dropped....Thought she died.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 12:41 PM
@BlackStar25 - every time we get a headline like that now , my heart goes in my throat.

The worst is when they have a black & white photo
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 2/11/2025, 12:17 PM
Can't wait! I love all the movies The Algorithm puts out.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 2/11/2025, 12:17 PM
America saves the day?? Give me a fuggin break. We know where they stand.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/11/2025, 12:18 PM
User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 2/11/2025, 12:20 PM
I guess it would be too much money, time and effort to change the website name to comicbooksandmovies. IDK maybe that's already taken.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/11/2025, 12:21 PM
I am all for a Viola action vehicle but couldn't they have come up with a more interesting plot? I'm not asking for anything deep, but there's gotta be more interesting action concepts out there than this ChatGPT generated plot.
kirbyfan
kirbyfan - 2/11/2025, 12:26 PM
Don't you just love how they put the movie down before even seeing the trailer?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/11/2025, 12:28 PM
lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 12:28 PM
The posters kinda nice if not generic…

Viola Davis being the lead in an action film is refreshing though so I’m sure the novelty of that might help one’s enjoyment of the film to a degree (plus , I’m sure she’ll be great).

Also got a nice cast too with apparently Antony Starr as the villain so I might check it out depending how the trailer looks tomorrow!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/11/2025, 12:35 PM

I AM pretty drunk...

Is it April 1st already?
Matador
Matador - 2/11/2025, 12:37 PM
Not my hero President

User Comment Image
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/11/2025, 12:38 PM
Lmfaooooo!!!
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Knightstar
Knightstar - 2/11/2025, 12:40 PM
Another one bites the dust...an action movie with an old black woman as the lead, really Hollywood? Is that what's hot in the streets?
Slotherin
Slotherin - 2/11/2025, 12:45 PM
@Knightstar - what's it matter that she's black?

