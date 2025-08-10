VISION: Todd Stashwick Confirmed As Paladin; PICARD Star Takes Over F.R.I.D.A.Y. Role From Kerry Condon

VISION: Todd Stashwick Confirmed As Paladin; PICARD Star Takes Over F.R.I.D.A.Y. Role From Kerry Condon

Vision showrunner Terry Matalas has finally confirmed that Todd Stashwick has been cast as the MCU's Paladin in the upcoming Disney+ series, and announced that the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. has been recast.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision

Vision showrunner Terry Matalas was a guest at this weekend's "Star Trek Las Vegas" convention and dropped a couple of exciting MCU updates during a Q&A with fans. 

There have been rumblings for some time about Star Trek: Picard star Todd Stashwick (Starfleet Captain Liam Shaw) playing an assassin tasked with capturing the former Avenger, and Matalas has finally confirmed that he will play Vision's Paladin.

Created by writer Jim Shooter and artist Carmine Infantino, the character first appeared in Daredevil #150, and while he's not strictly a supervillain, his mercenary activities often bring him into conflict with characters like Spider-Man and The Punisher.

The biggest news to come out of Matalas's appearance is that Stashwick's Picard co-star, Orla Brady, will be taking over the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. (in "human" form) from Kerry Condon. The F1: The Movie star lent her voice to Tony Stark's A.I. in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

It's not clear why she isn't reprising the role physically in Vision, but in fairness, she denied the reports about that as recently as this past June.

"It's not true. I saw that and I was like, 'Who's saying these things?'" she said in a red carpet interview, adding that "there's no chance" it could happen, as "at the moment, it's not in the cards for me."

Whether it comes down to scheduling, money, or lack of interest, Condon won't be returning for Vision, and while the news is disappointing, it's arguably not the end of the world. Brady, who is also Irish, is a fine actor and has impressed in Picard as Laris/Tallinn. She also counts Into the Badlands and American Horror Story: 1984 among her credits.

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (as noted, the former is now confirmed as Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Kerry Condon Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Marvel's VISION QUEST Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming: What's Next For White Vision?
Related:

Marvel's VISION QUEST Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming: What's Next For White Vision?
Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/10/2025, 8:44 AM
Matalas was great with Picard. Oh look, a nepotism hire and no one is angry 😂

If marvel continues to hire creatives like this, they will get back the lost good will. I just hope Feige and co will learn to let them be
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 8/10/2025, 8:55 AM
Kerry Condon is an amazing actress. I'm afraid that, as much as I enjoy the MCU, she probably made the right call.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/10/2025, 9:44 AM
This show will be amazing just because of Matalas. I'm hyped af for a Marvel show, someone pinch me

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder