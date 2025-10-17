VISIONQUEST Showrunner Reveals Whether We'll See Ultron In His Robotic Form; Teases "Very Different" Episodes

VisionQuest will conclude the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued last year in Agatha All Along. There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding what that means for the MCU, particularly with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon.

The series will likely address the Scarlet Witch's status after her apparent demise in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As for The Vision, he'll be reunited with his sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and some familiar AIs from his and the MCU's past (who, based on recent rumours, are hiding out in Madripoor after somehow taking "human" form).

There have been some concerns among fans about James Spader's Ultron, for example, being portrayed in this way to save money on VFX costs. The villain's design in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron was a somewhat divisive topic at the time, and fans have been waiting for over a decade to see the android stand tall again.

Talking to Phase Hero, VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that we'll get to see Ultron in his true form. "You do get to see robot Ultron, but you see a lot of James Spader and a lot of Paul Bettany together," he teased. "They are very much a core dynamic of the show."

He added that the show acts as "a delivery system for Bettany and Spade," and it's apparent that VisionQuest will finally address what happened after Vision and Ultron's final confrontation in the woods at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

That was left deliberately ambiguous; while it seemed likely that Vision destroyed his "father," it's long been theorised that he might have let him go free (or that Ultron found a way to fake his death). The villain has clearly been busy, surrounding himself with a family, of sorts, in Madripoor.

There's still a lot we don't know about VisionQuest, and according to Matalas, we can expect every episode to be wholly unique.

"All of them," he responded after being asked if he had a favourite instalment. "To be honest, they're all very different. Each one of them are different types of movies, so each one of them I could say, 'Can't wait for that, can't wait for that.' They're all so different, but they all have favourite moments for me."

The first trailer for VisionQuest debuted at last weekend's New York Comic Con, but unfortunately for us, it hasn't leaked online. The series isn't expected to premiere on Disney+ until next Fall, so a first official look could still be a ways off.

The cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.