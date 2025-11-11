VISIONQUEST Casts Lauren Morais And Diane Morgan As Characters With Ties To Tommy Maximoff And Paladin

Ahead of the show's arrival on Disney+ next year, two more British actors have been added to the cast of Marvel Television's VisionQuest. The series was primarily shot in London's Pinewood Studios, so we'd expect to see a lot of UK-based talent in the series.

Variety was first to share the news that Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan are joining the MCU. According to the trade, "Morais is playing Lisa Molinari, a character closely connected to Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is playing an associate of [Todd] Stashwick's character, Paladin."

Introduced in Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 in 2009, Lisa is better known as Coat of Arms. She met Tommy while in juvie and discovered a coat, Tiboro's Coat, that granted her two extra sets of arms. She tried to become an Avenger, but eventually went down a villainous route as a member of the Young Masters of Evil.

Morgan's character is unnamed, so we don't know who she's playing in the show at this time.

VisionQuest will be Morais's biggest role to date. The Welsh actress's credits include Mudtown, The Red King, and The Crow Girl. As for Morgan, she's best known for creating comedy character Cunk, and counts After Life, Motherland, and Mandy among her credits.

Very little is known about the series, but we expect to see Vision reunite with many of the MCU's AI characters as he attempts to regain his emotions (the Hex Vision restored his lost memories in WandaVision). Tommy is his and the Scarlet Witch's son, and eventually joins the Young Avengers as Speed, alongside his twin brother, Wiccan.

"One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think," Paul Bettany teased last month. "He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head."

"One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one."

The previously announced cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.