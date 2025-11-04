VISIONQUEST Will Reportedly See [SPOILER] Meet [SPOILER] For The First Time In The MCU

In 2021's WandaVision, we were introduced to young Tommy and Billy Maximoff, the children of Scarlet Witch and Vision. They vanished when the Hex came down, and last year's Agatha All Along told the story of their survival.

Billy's soul inhabited the body of dead teenager William Kaplan, and the young magic user later managed to find Tommy a body. Unfortunately, he's been dropped into the life of a kid from a much unhappier background, and his traumatic resurrection came after the former occupier of his new body was drowned in a bullying incident.

Ruaridh Mollica will play Tommy in the upcoming VisionQuest TV series, and speculation continues to run rampant about a possible reunion with Billy. After all, Agatha All Along ended with Wiccan and Agatha Harkness' ghost setting off to find the teenager's twin brother.

Mollica and Joe Locke have been appearing in a play, Clarkston, together, and their director, Jack Serio, reportedly dropped a major MCU spoiler during a recent Q&A with fans.

According to multiple people who attended the event, Serio confirmed that they "filmed one day together as brothers" on Marvel Television's VisionQuest. This suggests that Wiccan's role in the series will be relatively minor, though it remains to be seen how much of Speed we'll see in action.

Of course, a reunion for the brothers sets the stage for them to assemble alongside the rest of the Young Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas previously said that, "There’s one scene in that finale that is like, kind of a Marvel dream, that I got to do." This latest update is bound to only add further fuel to the fire about it possibly being a scene with the Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wiccan, and Speed all fighting side-by-side as a family.

"One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think," actor Paul Bettany teased last month. "He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But [Ultron is] a clever one."

The cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.