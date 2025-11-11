RUMOR: VISIONQUEST Will Feature [SPOILER] While Paving The Way For Two Major MCU Team-Ups

The first trailer for Marvel Television's VisionQuest premiered during NYCC last month, and while it hasn't been released online (and still hasn't leaked), we did learn a few intriguing new details about the series during the panel.

Though it was never really in doubt, we got confirmation that Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed. As you'd expect, this led to speculation that we may also see Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, following the events of Agatha All Along, and MTTSH is now reporting that Joe Locke will indeed return for VisionQuest

"Billy is in Vision Quest," writes the scooper. "And it will tease the Champions series and Secret Wars. And Wanda's return!"

It sounds like VisionQuest might be shaping up to be a lot more integral to the future of the MCU than we realized. Speed and Wiccan joining The Champions at some point was expected, but the events of VisionQuest informing certain Secret Wars plot points could lend credence to a recent rumor that Vision will be a major player in the Multiverse Saga finale.

Can we expect to see Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, or will we simply learn more about her current status? If Olsen is set to make an appearance, she wasn't about to give anything away during a recent interview with Inverse.

“I didn’t know anything about it until [Paul Bettany] and I spent some time with each other just the other week, and he’s so proud of it,” the actress said when asked about the upcoming series. “It really sounds like a trifecta between Agatha All Along and his show and what we made with WandaVision, so I’m excited to see that.”

Bettany recently revealed what excited him most about VisionQuest.

“One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think. He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But he’s a clever one.”

This "psychopath" is almost certainly James Spader's Ultron - who has been confirmed to appear in both human and robot form - but the Age of Ultron villain is far from the only AI character that'll factor into the story.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."