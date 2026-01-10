AVENGERS #800 Preview Reveals First Look At Brian Michael Bendis And Mark Bagley's Marvel Reunion

Next week, Avengers #34, part of superstar writer Jed MacKay (Doctor Strange) and acclaimed artist Farid Karami's (Daredevil) current hit run, will mark the 800th issue of the Avengers ongoing series.

To celebrate this mighty milestone, the issue will be a giant-sized spectacular with special backup stories by legendary past creators Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley. Avengers #34 will also mark a critical turning point in MacKay's era on the title as various overarching plot threads, including Kang and Myrddin's battle across space and time, the secrets of the Impossible City, and more, collide in epic fashion.

Everything has been building toward this: Myrddin's endgame. As Kang stands revealed at the precipice of a new universe, this powerhouse team of Avengers assemble for the final challenge they've been bracing themselves for.

Bendis' Marvel Comics return comes after he jumped ship to DC Comics for a time. Despite being best known for creating Ultimate Spider-Man and Alias, the writer had a historic run on the Avengers titles, starting with Avengers Disassembled and extending into lengthy runs on Avengers, New Avengers, Avengers Assemble, and more.

We don't know what the future holds in store for Bendis in the Marvel Universe, but he is expected to write an ongoing series. Whether that's Avengers or a new Ultimate Spider-Man series remains to be seen.

Taking place on the anniversary of the founding of the Avengers, this all-new Avengers #800 story brings together the "Big Three," Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, for a high-stakes mission to take down Hydra's latest weapon of mass destruction. They’re soon joined by many more teammates—past and present—for a thrilling showdown.

Bendis previously teased the story when he said, "Returning to the pages of Marvel Comics has been an incredible experience. To reunite with the Avengers on the occasion of an anniversary is doubly wonderful because anniversary issues are where we really celebrate our love of the characters and legacy. I made my Avengers debut on Avengers #500. I love the symmetry."

"And I get to reunite with my dear longtime Ultimate Spidey and Avengers collaborator Mark Bagley. Just reuniting would be magical enough, but him coming out of retirement to do this story with me was an incredible gesture," the writer continued. "He has already penciled magical pages. It's been a wonderful reunion between us and the characters."

Check out this preview of Avengers #800 below.

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES mark a critical MILESTONE with eight hundred issues! Everything has been building toward this: MYRDDIN’s ENDGAME! KANG stands revealed at the precipice of a NEW UNIVERSE! PLUS: This issue will feature a special 14-page backup story written by Bendis and drawn by superstar artist Mark Bagley, reuniting the powerhouse pair known for their work together on Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble.

AVENGERS #34 (LEGACY #800)

Written by JED MACKAY & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by FARID KARAMI & MARK BAGLEY

Wraparound Connecting Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 1/14