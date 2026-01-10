THE BATMAN PART II: Sebastian Stan's Villainous Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel Now Confirmed

THE BATMAN PART II: Sebastian Stan's Villainous Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel Now Confirmed

Earlier this week, we learned that Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan is set to join the cast of The Batman Part II, and after much speculation, his role in the sequel has now been confirmed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2026 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2

Rumours have swirled about Sebastian Stan playing Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, and that's now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter

We don't currently know whether Dent will be transformed into Two-Face in the sequel, as it's also been widely reported that Gilda Dent (Scarlett Johansson's rumoured role) will receive a larger share of the spotlight. Current fan theories suggest she'll be revealed as either the Holiday Killer or Phantasm in this movie.

Christopher Nolan gave us Two-Face in 2008's The Dark Knight. However, Harvey's transformation came relatively late into the story, and Two-Face's screentime was limited. How Reeves' plans for the villain differ promises to be very interesting.

While Stan is best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bucky Barnes, Harvey is a great role for the actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as Donald Trump in The Apprentice

In 2024, Stan was asked about the possibility of starring in a Batman movie. "I don’t know if Batman’s for me, but never say never," he said. "I don’t know. There’s so many characters — I told you, I always had a soft spot for that Riddler, but that one’s been done."

Back in 2016, the Avengers: Doomsday star made a point of praising Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, too. "I did see Batman v Superman, and I enjoyed it," Stan shared. "I think visually it was insane. I thought Ben Affleck was an incredible Batman. I thought that fight sequence he had against all the guys, that was sick. Even Jesse Eisenberg was cracking me up at some points. That’s all I got.”

Here's an idea of what the Winter Soldier actor could look like as The Batman Part II's Two-Face, courtesy of @Bosslogic:

The Batman Part II will see Reeves return as director; the filmmaker wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, who contributed to The Batman, but ultimately wasn't credited by the WGA. 

Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will reprise their respective roles as Batman, Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and The Penguin. It's repeatedly been reported that Zoë Kravitz is not returning as Catwoman, no great surprise given that this sequel is set to take place just weeks—or, at most, a couple of months—after the events of The Batman.

Filming on The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin next Spring across England and Scotland. Luke Hull is the production designer, while Erik Messerschmidt recently boarded the movie as its cinematographer.

The Batman 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE BATMAN Part II May Focus More On Gilda Dent Than Harvey Dent; Could We See A Female Two-Face?
Related:

THE BATMAN Part II May Focus More On Gilda Dent Than Harvey Dent; Could We See A Female Two-Face?
THE BATMAN - PART II: Sebastian Stan's Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel May Have Been Confirmed
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN - PART II: Sebastian Stan's Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel May Have Been Confirmed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder