THE BATMAN PART II: Sebastian Stan's Villainous Role In Matt Reeves' Sequel Now Confirmed

Rumours have swirled about Sebastian Stan playing Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II, and that's now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

We don't currently know whether Dent will be transformed into Two-Face in the sequel, as it's also been widely reported that Gilda Dent (Scarlett Johansson's rumoured role) will receive a larger share of the spotlight. Current fan theories suggest she'll be revealed as either the Holiday Killer or Phantasm in this movie.

Christopher Nolan gave us Two-Face in 2008's The Dark Knight. However, Harvey's transformation came relatively late into the story, and Two-Face's screentime was limited. How Reeves' plans for the villain differ promises to be very interesting.

While Stan is best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bucky Barnes, Harvey is a great role for the actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

In 2024, Stan was asked about the possibility of starring in a Batman movie. "I don’t know if Batman’s for me, but never say never," he said. "I don’t know. There’s so many characters — I told you, I always had a soft spot for that Riddler, but that one’s been done."

Back in 2016, the Avengers: Doomsday star made a point of praising Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, too. "I did see Batman v Superman, and I enjoyed it," Stan shared. "I think visually it was insane. I thought Ben Affleck was an incredible Batman. I thought that fight sequence he had against all the guys, that was sick. Even Jesse Eisenberg was cracking me up at some points. That’s all I got.”

Here's an idea of what the Winter Soldier actor could look like as The Batman Part II's Two-Face, courtesy of @Bosslogic:

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain"



Since many requested to see it 🙏 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/DCUvao3bYH — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 9, 2026

The Batman Part II will see Reeves return as director; the filmmaker wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, who contributed to The Batman, but ultimately wasn't credited by the WGA.

Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will reprise their respective roles as Batman, Jim Gordon, Alfred Pennyworth, and The Penguin. It's repeatedly been reported that Zoë Kravitz is not returning as Catwoman, no great surprise given that this sequel is set to take place just weeks—or, at most, a couple of months—after the events of The Batman.

Filming on The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin next Spring across England and Scotland. Luke Hull is the production designer, while Erik Messerschmidt recently boarded the movie as its cinematographer.

The Batman 2 is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.