RUMOR: New Details On BLADE's Scrapped Supernatural Story And She-Hulk's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Status - SPOILERS

In 2019, Marvel Studios President Feige welcomed Mahershala Ali to the MCU by announcing a new Blade movie at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. The news ended the studio's Hall H panel, and we later learned that the long-awaited reboot had been dated for November 3, 2023.

It then moved to September 6, 2024, and later slid further down the calendar to February 14, 2025. For a time, it had a November 7, 2025, release date, but was inevitably removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board for the umpteenth time.

Previously, Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange were attached as directors to the movie. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson have also worked on different versions of the script.

Ali and Mia Goth remain attached to star in Blade, with the former actually making his official MCU debut with a voice cameo in Eternals' post-credits scene. In that, the Daywalker could be heard warning Dane Whitman about the dangers of the Ebony Blade.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared some of what he's heard about Marvel Studios' original plans for Blade. Taking to X, he wrote, "Regarding the plot for the supernatural storyline, the whole point of 'Blade' is to tell the story of Blade and the history behind Ebony Blade, so a title with two meanings."

"And it would have provided some deep lore regarding the supernatural nature of the MCU, vampires, Lilith, the Underworld and more, leading into the Midnight Sons movie," he added.

Marvel Studios abandoned plans for a Blade movie set in the 1920s, while another version was reportedly set to co-star Kit Harington. Whether any of these ideas make it into the next iteration—and whether the movie itself even happens—is now in the "TBD" category.

Perez has also shared an update on She-Hulk's status for Avengers: Doomsday. Tatiana Maslany previously called on her Instagram followers to cancel their Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions in response to Disney's decision to suspend late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

It's since been reported that the actress no longer wishes to work with Disney, a potentially major problem for the MCU. Apparently, as of now, "She-Hulk is not in Avengers: Doomsday." However, Perez does point out that she could "appear in Secret Wars or appear in Doomsday once the reshoots are underway, which are expected to add some characters unable to appear in principal photography."

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law received a mixed response from fans, it looked like the plan might be to make Jennifer Walters a major part of the MCU moving forward (in the comics, she's spent more time fighting alongside The Avengers than her cousin, Bruce Banner).

Unless a recast happens, that no longer seems likely, despite She-Hulk appearing in leaked concept art from the next Avengers movies. This wouldn't be the first time Marvel Studios has replaced a Hulk, though, as Mark Ruffalo took over from Ed Norton in 2012.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.